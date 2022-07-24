Gas, to what extent the energy shock from Russia in Europe can affect the GDP of the United States

A deteriorating outlook on the security of Russian natural gas supplies could trigger recessions in Italy and Germany this year and raise the likelihood of a further decline in growth rates in Europe by 50%.

Natural gas flows from Moscow to Berlin through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have been reduced by 40%This led to a tenfold increase in commodity prices. They have now resumed, but the EU still fears a complete halt in supplies. Goldman Sachs analysts explain that “continued reductions in energy inputs will affect European industrial production, particularly energy-intensive industries such as chemicals and machinery as well as the entire food and beverage sector.”

Exports to Europe account for 28% of US exports And just over 3% of US GDP is “very sensitive to Germany’s growth rate, probably because the German economy is among the most open and manufacturing-oriented,” US investment bank experts noted and cautioned that “this weak German performance This time, it could have bigger repercussions.”

A model to estimate the growth of the United States with the energy shock in Europe

To investigate the implications for US growth from the European gas crisis, the analysts created a quarterly regression model that takes into account US exports to Europe since 1970 as a function of the GDP growth rate in the European Union and Germany, the appreciation of the dollar, and growth variables. Moreover, to estimate the export trend in the second half of 2022 and beyond, analysts at Goldman Sachs considered the scenario in which Russian gas flows reach very low levels.

In this case, experts predict that the growth of exports to Europe may decline On an annual basis from +9% in the last quarter to -4% by the first quarter of 2023. A trend that would reduce annual US GDP growth by about a quarter of a percentage point for each of the next three quarters.

If gas flows drop to zero, business confidence will decline accordingly“Export growth in Europe will drop to -7% by the first quarter of 2023 and will remain negative throughout the year,” they estimated by Goldman Sachs, adding that this would reduce US GDP growth by about 0.4 percentage points in each of the three dimensions. quarters.

However, the same analysts caution that these estimates do not take into account the potential impact on business confidence And on the financial conditions that are difficult to anticipate. On the other hand, the fact that these headwinds for growth are affected by supply, the effects may be more modest, because demand will find an answer to the European production deficit in American exporters themselves.

Thus, “in terms of inflation, the shortage of natural gas in Europe will lead to upward pressure on European energy and commodity prices, and we believe that gas shortages in Europe pose an upward risk to core inflation in the US, particularly affecting players at the bottom of the supply chain,” concludes Goldman Sachs. (All rights reserved)