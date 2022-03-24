Gas, the United States plans to supply Europe with 15 billion cubic meters in 2022

The United States of America They are finalizing a Plan to supply the EU with up to 15 billion cubic meters of LNG by the end of 2022. The Financial Times reported, explaining that the agreement aims to help the European Union reduce its dependence on natural gas from Russia.

LNG supplies from the United States are expected to head toward the target set by the European Union this month, which is to replace 50 billion cubic meters of gas currently supplied by Russia with alternative supplies. US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aim to announce the deal tomorrow morning. The European Union is under heavy pressure to extend the embargo to Russian oil and gas as Washington and Great Britain have done, but German Chancellor Olaf Schulz has made clear that an immediate halt would cause a recession on the Old Continent.

Replacing Russian gas with liquefied natural gas produced by the United States, Qatar and Egypt

The European Union recently unveiled a plan to replace Russian gas by importing an additional 50 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from global producers including the United States, Qatar and Egypt, but some analysts warned that the plan was unrealistic. According to FT, the final amount of LNG supplied to the EU will depend on commercial contracts. Much of US production is already directed to countries around the world, especially Asia. Mike Yarwood, a senior researcher at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said Europe must prepare to pay higher gas prices in the coming years to meet the plan’s goals. LNG import capacity is concentrated in the Iberian Peninsula, but Spain has a few pipelines to transport imported gas to Northern Europe. Eastern European countries that rely heavily on Russian gas do not have the infrastructure to tap into LNG imports as nearby terminals are already operating at full capacity, meaning they will struggle to ramp up imports further.

© All Rights Reserved