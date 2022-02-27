Galloway and Johnson led the United States to victory over Mexico

Washington (AFP) – Langston Galloway scored 16 points and Joe Johnson added 14 to lead the United States to victory over Mexico 89-67 in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

The Americans (3-1) avenged their only loss at this stage of the playoffs, stripping the undefeated team from Mexico. The match became lopsided early on and the United States entered the first half with a 48-21 lead.

With the NBA season kicking off at the same time as the playoffs, the United States was sponsored by players from the G League. The only thing necessary to get to the next round is not to be last in one of the four-team groups. Puerto Rico and Cuba, who complete the arc, met later.

Johnson, at 40, is the most prominent figure in America – a seven-time NBA All-Star. Galloway also has a lot of NBA experience.

David Stockton, with his father John Stockton in the Hall of Famer, scored 15 points.

The United States struggled in the first window by defeating Cuba by five points and losing 97-88 to Mexico. Those matches were held in Mexico last November.

The American team has changed significantly and won both games in Washington. They sent 93-76 to Puerto Rico on Thursday. The next window will be in July.

The Americans dominated Mexico (3-1) from end to end, beating 14-0 in the final stage of the first quarter. Fabian James led the Mexican national team with 11 points.