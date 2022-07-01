Gallinari officially bids farewell to Atlanta: ‘Two unforgettable seasons’

Atlanta (USA) – Danilo Galinari say hello Atlanta that they hawks and go to San Antonio Spurs . And that confirmation comes from the same 1988-born winger who, in a tweet, bid farewell to the Georgian franchise after two years and 117 appearances: “It’s hard to say goodbye. We always know what we leave behind but not what we find in front of usThe former player, among others, tweeted to Olympia Milan And the New York Knicks . “I leave behind the good guys, the great fans and two unforgettable seasons. The falcons flew so high… I will never forget them! Thank you Atlanta from the bottom of my heart“.

INPA, Galinari at Spurs: He’s the third Italian in Texas

Before Marco Bellinellithe NBA champion with Tottenham in 2014 and the first Italian to win the ring, then Ettore Messinafor years assistant coach Greg Popovich On the bench with Tottenham and Danilo Galinari himself: He will be the third Italian in history San Antonio. In fact, according to reports from Espn and other outside sources, Gallinari was transferred from Atlanta Hawks, for which he still has a one-year, $21.5 million contract, to Texas. Three preliminary options from the draft (2023, 2025 and 2027) in addition to the right to exchange (2026), in addition to the exchange with the All Star, he also moved to the Bianconeri Dignity Murray which takes the reverse path. The same Blue should not stop at a court Greg Popovich But he can be placed in a position to become a free agent immediately. Therefore, the San Antonio Spurs will be the sixth team in the NBA that Gallinari plays after New York nicks (whoever chose him in the 2008 draft), Denver NuggetsAnd the Los Angeles ClippersAnd the Oklahoma Thunder And the Atlanta Hawks.