Galicia beats Switzerland and is one step away from the final stage

Galicia adds and continues to qualify for the final stage of the UEFA Regions Cup that will take place in June. Victory over Switzerland leaves Ivan Cancella’s team just one draw away on Wednesday against Hungary to take the top spot and the ensuing pass into the final title fight.

The argument for the Galic victory was the same that they showed last Thursday against Slovenia. It was about confirming his technical ability beyond possession of the ball in Baltar’s court. A Swiss approach that gave space to the local population also contributed.

It seemed only a matter of time before Galicia opened the scoring. Felix Real was Choco’s heaviest player in front of the opponent’s goal and seemed to take a loose ball inside the area and make it 1-0, shoving the ball past Baltar at will. Two minutes before halftime, Alex Rey made it 2-0 in a superb solo move.

I felt that going to the changing rooms was much better for the Alps. The ball started to spread more and also started to circulate in the area defended by Evan Cancella’s men. The first-half monologue against an opponent he was so proud of was already forgotten, even though he only managed to score in extra time. On Wednesday, Galicia will face Hungary in Alumba (5:00 p.m.), and one point against them is enough.