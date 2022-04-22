Gabriela Cerruti said the situation in Venezuela was improving, and Human Rights Watch replied, “On what planet do you live?”

Spokesperson Gabriella Cerruti, during her press conference this morning at Casa Rosada

President Alberto Fernandez’s decision to normalize diplomatic relations with Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship in Venezuela was the focus of consultations with government spokeswoman, Gabriela Cerruti, at her usual weekly press conference.

The official defended the government’s decision and said: “It is clear that the situation in Venezuela is changing.His notes generated a quick reaction of Tamara TaraciukDirector of Human Rights Watch: Which planet do you live in? “.

Cerruti also mentioned that “It doesn’t make sense to keep talking and make some criticism. And recently elections were held in some districts in which the ruling party lost. It is difficult to talk about a government in which there is no democracy, when the ruling party loses the elections.”

On his Twitter account, Taraciuk added a series of considerations to explain the vision of the organization he heads. There he details the tweets he actually posted last Monday where he explains it “United Nations independent experts have documented that Venezuelan justice not only investigates crimes and abuses but is complicit in them.”states that “there are more than 240 political prisoners today” and also mentions the humanitarian emergency caused by the economic situation, the displacement of more than 6 million people and the expulsion of international observers who were unable in November 2021 to supervise the elections.

The presidential spokeswoman noted that “the president spoke about this issue with (Michelle) Bachelet, with the President of Canada Trudeau, and with Gabriel Borek on this issue,” and “Latin America must unite and accompany” and that “the Argentine government maintains, as an international position, that it is not By excluding or punishing how these countries’ problems are solved, but instead by “sitting at a table to negotiate and mutually cooperate so that we can all care about the common good.”

On Monday, President Alberto Fernandez announced during the visit of his Ecuadorean counterpart, Guillermo Lasso, in Casa Rosada, his intention to resume diplomatic relations with Venezuela through an agreement among the Latin American countries spread into the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Nations. ). The initiative drew criticism from international human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch and also from members of Maduro’s opponents, such as the president in charge of that country, Juan Guaido.

“The best help is to Venezuela and the Argentines know this because they went through a brutal dictatorship, is to restore democracy through free and fair elections, to demand justice for victims of crimes against humanity and to seek the return of Venezuelans to their homeland without persecution or censorship‘,” Guaido raised in a report given to journalist Eduardo Feynman via Miter Radio, on Wednesday of this week.

And he added: “Relationships with the Provisional Government and the National Assembly must be restored; The denial attitude towards the dictatorship is re-harming the entire Venezuelan society that is resisting democratically“.

“Political prisoners communicate, there is an open trial of the human rights defender who has serious health problems and was kidnapped by the dictatorship“, pointed out.

“Do you think President Alberto Fernandez is in denial?” Faynan asked. “Not saying things by name and talking about solving problems is a denial of reality. I invite you to call things by their name and Maduro as a dictator, which is what Venezuelans needGuaido answered.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has strongly criticized Alberto Fernandez’s idea of ​​resuming diplomatic relations with Nicolás Maduro’s regime. EFE / RAYNER PEÑA R.



Infobae Cerruti also consulted about Argentina’s abstention on Thursday in the Organization of American States, which may decide to expel Russia from the permanent council of that international forum, which contradicts the government’s position two weeks ago at the United Nations. “If there is one thing government has in foreign policy, it is cohesion. It is far from a contradiction. As I made clear here, Argentina supported Russia’s suspension from the UN Commission on Human Rights because it is being investigated by an Argentina-promoted commission of inquiry into human rights violations in Ukraine.”

He then added that “not all expulsions or sanctions have the same validity in all international organizations. Argentina does not believe that expelling a country from an international organization improves the situation in that country and in this case the OAS uses sanctions or expulsion of some countries as its usual mechanism. . Argentina will not push for the expulsion of (Russia) from the G-20 nor in the case of the OAS because one thing has nothing to do with the other. It does not serve the sole purpose that we have in our foreign policy, which is to ensure that human rights are enforced in all countries of the world and in all situations in the world. Our state votes for, against or abstain as we think what is being proposed serves that purpose.”

The Organization of American States decided this Thursday Russia’s membership as a permanent observer of the regional bloc was suspended due to the invasion of the sovereign territory of Ukraine by forces under Vladimir Putin, but Argentina voted with seven other countries to abstain. With this decision, the representative of the administration of Alberto Fernandez was on the side of the minority sector of the Organization of American States, since the motion against the Russian regime was approved by 25 votes in favor and 8 abstentions.

It was a new decision that Argentina made diplomatically and in less than 24 hours to avoid condemning Russia. as revealed InfobaeArgentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman, He did not succumb to the boycott of his peers in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. Representatives of those countries withdrew from the G-20 plenary when Russian ministers, in protest of the invasion of Ukraine, spoke on Wednesday of this week.

Read on