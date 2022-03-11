Gabriel Borek will take over as President of Chile

Santiago de Chile. At the age of 36, Gabriel Borek will be inaugurated today as the youngest president in Chilean history, with a commitment to make changes in a country immersed in the process of creating a new constitution.

Borek will be sworn in during a ceremony in the hall of honor of the National Congress, in the city of Valparaíso, where heads of state or government and delegations from different countries will participate.

The activity will take place around 12:00 local time, under tight security due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former student leader, nominated by the left-wing coalition Approval of Dignity, won the election on December 19, 2021 by a wide margin of about 12 points over his far-right rival José Antonio Caste.

In that election, Borek was elected with the largest number of votes (4.6 million) and the highest turnout on the ballot since the introduction of voluntary voting in 2012.

During his four years in power, he will be accompanied by a cabinet in which women form the majority, holding 14 out of 24 ministries, including transcendent portfolios such as defence, interior, justice and foreign affairs.

The new administration will have to face enormous challenges in a country that is among the most unequal in the region, affected by the Covid-19 virus, high inflation, low economic growth, the migration crisis in the north, and conflict in the Araucania region.

His government’s program plans to bring about a universal health system, increase pensions and minimum wages, strengthen the role of the state and reform tax, but with a divided Congress it will be difficult to move forward with its projects, analysts say.

“There are high expectations, people are anticipating changes, but we have to make a call to reduce those expectations a little bit, especially in the short term,” Hugo Guzman, analyst and director of El Siglo newspaper, told Prensa Latina.

Borek himself admitted that the transformation process will take place “step by step, because countries do not reinvent themselves overnight.”

The president must also pay dividends towards a new constitution to replace the one in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The formulation of the Magna Carta is advancing strongly – Guzmán said – and has outlined contents that relate to social rights, to indigenous peoples and women, a change in the country’s institutions, and progress towards a sustainable development model.

He said that this whole process continues despite the pressures, attacks and the exclusion of conservative sectors.