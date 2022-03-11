Gabriel Borek, President: Images that represent the historic day in Chile

Gabriel Borek is today the new president of Chile.
The former student leader takes office after a landslide victory in December, and is going hand in hand with a deep agenda of changes with reforms to the pension, health and tax systems, among other things.
His rise to power was marked by several milestones: in addition to being the youngest president in Chilean history (at 36 years old), he is the person with the most votes (4.6 million) at the time of his election. .
In addition, she will lead the government with the largest number of women ministers in history: 14 ministries (out of a total of 24) will be headed by women.
It was among the appointments that attracted the most attention mezKia sichesToday, he became Chile’s first interior minister.
The 36-year-old doctor was the president-elect’s campaign manager and gained fame during the pandemic, when she was in charge of the Chilean Medical College.
These are some of the pictures that marked the historic day.
