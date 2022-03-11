Gabriel Borek, President: Images that represent the historic day in Chile

Drafting

March 11, 2022, 16:03 GMT 3 hour update

Gabriel Borek is today the new president of Chile.

The former student leader takes office after a landslide victory in December, and is going hand in hand with a deep agenda of changes with reforms to the pension, health and tax systems, among other things.

His rise to power was marked by several milestones: in addition to being the youngest president in Chilean history (at 36 years old), he is the person with the most votes (4.6 million) at the time of his election. .

In addition, she will lead the government with the largest number of women ministers in history: 14 ministries (out of a total of 24) will be headed by women.

It was among the appointments that attracted the most attention mezKia sichesToday, he became Chile’s first interior minister.

The 36-year-old doctor was the president-elect’s campaign manager and gained fame during the pandemic, when she was in charge of the Chilean Medical College.

These are some of the pictures that marked the historic day.

At 8:30 a.m., Gabriel Boric participated in a breakfast for citizens at the Presidential Palace in Cerro Castillo, located in Viña del Mar, along with neighborhood leaders from the region.

At 10:30 a.m., Gabriel Borek's first official cabinet photo was taken. The team consists of 14 women and 10 men.

At noon, the former President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, arrived at the National Conference for a Change of Leadership.

President Gabriel Borek arrived at the National Convention accompanied by First Lady Irina Karamanos.

At 12:30 p.m., the President of the Chilean Senate, Alvaro Elizalde, hands the presidential sash to the new president, Gabriel Borek.

The now ex-president, Sebastian Pinera, congratulates the new president.

"I know we will do everything in our power to rise to the challenge," Gabriel Borek said before leaving the National Congress.

Gabriel Borek with the new Minister of the Interior, Izekia Sichis.

After the change of leadership, Borek greeted some people on the streets of Valparaíso.

Former President of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff, and President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, attended the change of leadership.