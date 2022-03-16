Fundraising campaign for Ukraine: rural areas are getting closer

The Russian attack is causing immeasurable suffering to the people of Ukraine, as well as posing significant challenges to our Eastern European partners:

Relief supplies such as medicine, food and clothing should be brought on their way.

More than a million refugees are in need of quick, non-bureaucratic shelter and assistance.

One day, I hope, not too far away, we will have to organize reconstruction and show the people of Ukraine a new perspective.

Together with Caritas in Poland and partners in rural areas such as the Lublin Chamber of Agriculture in eastern Poland near the Ukrainian border as well as women and local rural farmers, the local agricultural sector can also make a contribution. For this purpose, the main agrar family in Poland, Austria and Germany have come together and are calling for a joint aid campaign.

Every donation is welcome, and even small amounts of money can help. Support people in Ukraine and many refugees now by making a donation to the following Caritas account in Poland.

Banking details

Caritas Society of the Diocese of Münster e. Fifth

International Bank Account Number (IBAN): DE47 4006 0265 0004 1005 05

BIC code: GENODEM1DKM

keyword:“Together for Ukraine“

To receive the donation receipt, please also enter the address of the donor for the intended purpose.

The Grand Agrar family and Caritas Poland are responsible for ensuring that assistance reaches in a targeted manner for rural assistance projects on the Polish and Ukrainian side. top agrar, the agricultural publishing house that publishes top agrar, and other subsidiaries and holdings are supporting the project with start-up funding of 50,000 euros.