It is located in Campton, between Oxford and Cambridge, and works closely with other companies in the UK and the rest of Europe. According to Donostia Festak, lead designer of Fully Fused Fireworks, Cliff StonestreetHe trained with the best fireworks designers and manufacturers in Italy and Spain, so his creations have a distinctly Mediterranean style. His passion is to deliver high-impact fireworks and fireworks displays that are unforgettable and emotionally appealing to the audience.

A golden shell in 1969

Not one of the first countries to come to mind in pyrotechnic art, but the UK has defended itself on several occasions in the skies over San Sebastian. It debuted in the fourth edition of the International Fireworks Competition, in 1967, with the help of fireworks Hong KongThen a British colony. Two years later, it was the first big hit since then Pains Wessex He won the Golden Shell with his group on August 13. The next edition has been awarded For example, but not limited with Fratelli Francano (Italy) behind the silver award Rogerie real estate (France). The company’s third and last participation in Donostia dates back to 1988.

since then, Standard Brook (1990, 1992, 1996), Fantastic fireworks (1998), Northern lights (1999), happy dragon (2000), Shellscape (2002), shell shock (2004) and jubilee fireworks (2005) Illuminated San Sebastian Nights.