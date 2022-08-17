From Ukraine to Chile: Zelensky approaches Latin America for the first time with a video conference at UCLA | international

Next Wednesday, August 17th at 10:00 am, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will be presented by video for the first time with Latin America and from the Catholic University of Chile.

Asking for political, military and economic support, as well as humanitarian aid, the President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky, He will speak for the first time with a Latin American audience, during a video conference Exclusive to Chile.

The Ukrainian president spoke before many European conferences, at cultural and entertainment events, in front of international organizations and directly with dozens of international leaders.

Despite all this, August 17th The president will be in a video conference organized by Catholic University of Chile, which will be transmitted by imole.

Zelensky will talk about the situation in Ukraine due to the invasion by Russia, and then answer questions from a multidisciplinary commission.

The former, consisting of academics, journalists and authorities, who will attend the conference with an audience at the Catholic University.

The President will speak in Ukrainian and his statements will be translated simultaneously.

This will be the first time that Zelensky, who took power three years ago after a successful career in acting, It addresses such a wide audience in Latin America.

Zelenski video conference in Chile

In Chile, there was a proposal that the president speak before Congress, but he did not get the consensus required to accept it.

It should not be confused that foreign relations are the prerogative of the President of the Republic. It seems to us that it is not appropriate, that it is not sufficient, ” The senator said, Daniel Nunez justify their opposition.

“I hope the committees will reflect on this situation and the various parties and do not support a completely irresponsible procedure in my opinion,” he added.

A few weeks ago, a similar initiative in Mercosur also did not succeed, Because there is no consensus among its members. in spite of that, It was not disclosed which country or countries were against.