From the top winners, the USA and Australia, to the unprecedented Canada and the Netherlands

Malaga, November 20th. The list of Davis Cup finalists includes the two most successful teams in history, the United States and Australia, with 32 titles and 28 titles respectively, and two more teams that have never won a Salad Bowl, Canada and the Netherlands.

And between both categories, Spain is the team with the best resume out of the other four finalists with six wins, followed by Germany with three, Croatia with two and Italy with one.

The leadership of the Americans and Australians has a lot to do with their participation in the competition from early times, when Davis was banned from other countries. North Americans were the founding members of the tournament in 1900, and Australia has played it since 1905.

But when it comes to the latest records, it’s the Spanish side who can undoubtedly show off their chest: their six titles have come between 2000 and 2019.

Spain also reached the final with a fresher victory, in 2019, with the last victory from Croatia dating from 2018, one from the United States from 2007, one from Australia from 2003, one from Germany from 1993 and the only one from Italy from 1976..

Canada played the final against Spain in 2019, at Caja Mágica in Madrid.

The Netherlands cannot be compared to any of its rivals due to its history, but they arrive in Malaga with options: they were already ahead of the United States in Group D to qualify for the final, in which they finished with complete victories over three important ones. Competitors: Americans, British and Kazakhs.

His semi-finals in 2001 were the best result of the 94 games he played in Davis.

Despite their lack of resume, the Netherlands have a small corner in the cup record: Dutchman Michel Schapers played the singles with the most matches in history, 46, in a tie against the Soviet Union in 1987. Andrei Chesnokov won the title. Mark 24-22, before completing a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

History of the eight teams:

The United States: Champion 32 times (between 1900 and 2007) and runner-up 29 times.

Australia: 28-time champion (between 1907 and 2003) and 19-time runner-up.

Spain: 6 times champion (2000, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019) and 4 times runner-up.

Germany: 3 times champion (1988, 1989 and 1993) and runner-up twice.

Croatia: twice champion (2015 and 2018) and twice runner-up.

Italy: 1 times (1976) and 6 times runner-up.

Canada: 2nd place (2019)

Holland: She was never a champion or a runner-up.

.

Recent winners:

2021: Russia

2019: Spain

2018: Croatia

2017: France

2016: Argentina

2015: Great Britain

2014: Switzerland

2013: Czech Republic

2012: Czech Republic

2011: Spain

2010: Serbian. EFE

Nam / E