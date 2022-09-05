From the novel to the Netflix docu series, on September 8, ‘Sanpa’ arrives in Varcautori

Naples – Thursday, September 8 at 7 pm, the writer and philosopher from Gorizia Fabio Cantelli Anibaldi will be the protagonist at a new meeting of “I VARCAUTORI” designed and directed by Vincenzo Imperatore at the Varca d’Oro Lido in Varcaturo (Free entry: ‘ Nzeria Piscin) . A heartbreaking, haunting, mysterious and very human story, the Friuli author – Vice President of the Abele Group – currently residing in Turin – realized after his experience in the therapeutic community of San Patrignano founded by Vincenzo Moccioli – which Cantelli Annibaldi describes as “prolific and together fragile” – and of which he was a guest On her for ten years, after which, he became responsible for communication.The first issue of this volume dates back to 1996 with The Calm Under the Skin (Frassinelli) and republished in March 2021 by Giunti with the title “Sanpa – Amorous and Cruel Mother.” It inspired the book docu series on Netflix, winning a special award for Nastri d’Argento 2021.

“We lived in San Patrignano because we had no other choice,” Cantelli recalls today, “and I think a story like this has a bit of Scespirian in it.” Thus, Fabio Cantelli Anibaldi fixes that moment from his intimate autobiography, adding, on the occasion of the Naples appointment, an allegorical image: “It is the first time I present my ‘Sanpa’ in Campania and it is a great emotion. There are two sides that connect the memory of the years I spent in San Patrignano with the word ” Naples: The first is the face of Assunta Esposito, the indomitable volcanic leader of “Mothers’ Courage” in Naples. Assunta whom I met several times in Sanpa in the years when I was closely collaborating with Vincenzo Moccioli, between 1991 and 1995. Assunta who managed The association that acted as a mediator between Sanpa and the “Lost Souls” of Naples and its surroundings, many boys and girls who formed an unmistakable “colony” in Sanpa because of their love, sympathy and generosity: Paolina, Marcello, Faustino, and many, many others. But there is one I especially remember and will always remember. , also because last summer he tragically stopped living: Vittorio Carreta Vittorio arrived in San Patrignano in 1985, two years into my career, and was directed to a restoration lab, as I had before I began my studies again. For the half of the group who dealt not with furniture sanding and polishing – hard work – but with wallpaper printing and decorating by hand with a brush tracing the drawings and filling them with the wise guidance of Fiorenzo, assistant architect of the famous interiors Renzo Mongiardino, collaborating with Franco Zeffirelli among others and bringing it to San Patrignano by Gian Marco Moratti. Vittorio slept in the same room as me with seven other boys spread over three three-story bunk beds: a symbiosis that made you lose the desire to be picky and detached, a symbiosis that created us without trimming our wings. This is what I loved about that sanpa, a quality that I hope will remain so over the years: the nature of each individual has in no way been hampered or “corrected” as long as he has learned to respect others.

“Our wings took us to another place – continues Cantelli Anibaldi – whose features, literary and above all philosophical, his association with art and fashion, which in those years became a mass phenomenon, which we have tried to imagine. I still see him browsing a number of “Max” or “Marie Claire” on crib and comment with admiration or scandal in Cindy Crawford’s makeup or Mickey Rourke haircut.The term “gender fluid” most popular today can refer to our approach to life at the time, as long as we didn’t associate it only with the sexual sphere: we were “fluid” – or Rather crooked – in everything, and our sensitivity to clear distinction, in love in every sphere of nuances and mixtures, mixed-race in the soul. The last time I heard about Vittorio in January 2021. Like many others, after watching Cosima’s “Sanpa” Spender on Netflix searched for me and found me, having recently “landed” on Facebook, where he had been hugely popular for years as “Lord of Celebrations.” Unlike most of those who watched “Sanpa,” Vittorio was not only impressed with the story, but “obsessed with it.” “Emotionally after she was a part of it and he wanted to tell me how much it upset him my testimony, which He made him relive our youth with ambition like he was wounded. When I present Sanpa to Farcatori, I know that Vittorio will be there to listen to me and, from time to time, to put his hand on my shoulder, as brotherly and affectionate as ever.”

author

Fabio Cantelli Anibaldi was born in Gorizia in 1962, raised in Milan, and studied philosophy in Bologna and Milan. He lives in Turin. In 1996 he published La Quiete sotto la pelle (Frassinelli), an account of his experience in the San Patrignano community, of which he was first a guest and then head of the press office. His story was subsequently resumed in Sanpa, a Netflix docu series, and republished in March 2021 by Giunti with the title Sanpa, the Loving and Cruel Mother. In Turin, after working in a bookshop, he was co-director of Narcomafie magazine. Between 2003 and 2005 he was the editor-in-chief of JAD Lerner Infield. Today he works for the Abele Group, of which he serves as its vice president, and is part of the scientific committee of Lavialibera. In 2013 for Edizioni Gruppo Abele he published with Carlo Cini The Truth Adventure – Conversations on Philosophy and Life and in 2014 he edited an entry for Atlante delle Depenze, a volume edited by Leopoldo Grosso and Francesca Rascazzo.