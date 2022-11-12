From the movie: They forced an armored door, entered the robbery and took an Audi Q2

Saturday 12.11.2022
On Friday night, three masked and armed robbers broke into one of the homes of the Tortugas Country Club in Pilar. The owners were traveling and their three young children were in the care of someone they trusted. Criminals demanded to know the location of safes and valuables. After searching inside the rooms, they decide to flee and in their escape plan, they take an Audi Q2, which they left abandoned in the area around the private neighborhood.
Sources close to the case stated that “since the owners of the property were not found, it was not possible to determine what the criminals stole.”
The three minor children of the owners of the house and the young woman who took care of them were surprised by the criminals who covered their hands with plastic gloves to avoid leaving traces, in a room on the first floor of the building.
Victims were threatened. A source in the case said that the thieves showed them the firearms and asked where the safes were, then they searched the rooms for valuables.
To get to the first floor, the thieves had to force an armored door that opens with a security code. “The property has an alarm system with sensors on the windows and doors. The informants added that those responsible for the club’s security found that the windows and doors leading to the outside were not locked.
Upon leaving, the thieves took an Audi Q2 and left it abandoned in the vicinity of the neighborhood. It was discovered that the surrounding wire had been violated by criminals.
The investigation of the theft was left to Pilar Prosecutor Raúl Casale. Security cameras images of stolen home and country will be analyzed.
