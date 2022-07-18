From the government crisis in Beijing. Dragon from Shi to November?

Chinese diplomacy has invited the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain to meet the president in the fall, a few days after the Communist Party congress. Accept or reject? Tough decision, also because there are internal issues involved

Or that China knows nothing of the current government crisis in Italy. or hope so Mario Draghi He remains the head of the board. Or, “and quite possibly” she doesn’t care who’s going to be at Palazzo Chigi in the fall. These are the three hypotheses Francesca Gerettian analyst at the German study center Merics and an expert in China, suggest Comment on the news provided by South China Morning Newspaper: French leadersEmmanuel Macron) , Germany (Olaf Schulz), Italy and SpainPedro Sanchez) to China to meet the President Xi Jinping In November, or a few weeks after the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China who must renew its confidence.

The newspaper explains that the trip will coincide with the summit of the leaders of the Group of Twenty, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia, in the same month. Wang YiThe Chinese foreign minister, he will be in Europe in September and then in New York for the United Nations General Assembly meetings. Ideal opportunities to prepare for visits to this relief. The face-to-face confrontation between the Chinese leader and his European colleagues aims to relaunch the dialogue now cut off by the April 1 EU-China summit, which he described as Josep BorrellThe High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as the “Dialogue of the Deaf”.

None of the concerned governments responded to the newspaper’s requests for comment. The German government has only called on people to “understand that we always inform the Chancellor of travel in time, usually in the previous week”. A “hot debate” is taking place in Paris about how to deal with the invitation at a stage led by the US administration Joe Biden It is committed to relaunching Euro-Atlantic relations and insists on a clash of paradigms (democracies versus authoritarian regimes). But “it’s hard to say no to China, especially Xi,” as one diplomat explained South China Morning Newspaper.

As with Ukraine and relations with Russia, President Draghi could also win over China as the European leader most aligned with Washington trying to keep channels open with Beijing to prevent the situation (especially in Taiwan) from deteriorating due to misunderstandings. Today, he declared, Italy, with the Draghi government, “is well aware of how the People’s Republic of China operates in the world.” Wendy ShermanDeputy Secretary of State of the United States, in response to a question from Formiche.net On the role of Italy three years after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Silk Road (it was yellow – green, with Giuseppe Conte in Palazzo Chigi).

Two questions remain. Will European leaders accept the proposal? But above all: Will Draghi still be at Palazzo Chigi? Questions that cannot be answered with certainty today.