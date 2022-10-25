From Rubens to Guercino, Baroque masterpieces at auction in New York

NEW YORK, October 25 – One of the largest private collections of Baroque masterpieces in recent decades will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s. The Fisch group will be the star of the “Master Week” sale this January in New York. Ten works in total, including four works by Italian artists, which are shown together for the first time. They range from Pietro Paolo Rubens to Orazio Gentileschi, Giulio Cesare Procaccini, and Giovanni Francesco Barbieri known as Guercino, among others. The highlight of the collection is the “Severed Head of Saint John the Baptist Presented at Solome” (circa 1609), valued at between $25 and $35 million. The work is believed to have been lost until 1998 when it appeared in a private group in France. These works, which were explained to ANSA Christopher Messenger, director of the Sotheby’s “Old Masters” department – were collected over thirty years with great rigor and passion and represent the essence and strength of Baroque art between 1600 and 1650. Masterpieces in the hands of Guercino, Barnardo Cavallino and Valentin de Boulogne and Orazio Gentileschi Pietro Paolo Rubens The Flemish painter’s work to be auctioned was painted at the same time as the “Massacre of the Innocents,” which Sotheby’s sold in London in 2002 for nearly $50 million. At that time it was the most expensive antique painting sold at auction.” Works at auction will be on display for the Fisch Collection in New York until October 27, and thereafter from November 4 to 13. They will then travel to Los Angeles, King Kong and London before returning to the US for sale in January. (Dealing).

