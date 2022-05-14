From Facebook to Amazon, big tech companies are slowing hiring

AGI – From Facebook to Uber, Amazon to Twitter, the big US tech companies, after their boom during the pandemic, are now going through a rough patch and slowing in hiring.

During a phone call with analysts in late April, David Weiner, chief financial officer of Meta, Facebook’s parent company, spoke of an “adjustment” to hiring targets.

“We regularly reassess our talent pool based on our business needs,” a Meta spokesperson told AFP. He added, “In light of our spending expectations, which were announced during the recent results, we are slowing down the growth” of employment, explaining, however, that the long-term goal remains to increase the workforce of the group, which in the end in March, had 77,805 employees, up 28% over last year.

Another tech giant and the second largest employer in the United States after Walmart, Amazon, which had 1.6 million employees at the end of 2021 (more than double the number in 2019), has hinted that hiring is not scheduled anytime soon.

“When the alternative (Omicron) declined in the second half of the first quarter and employees came back, we quickly moved from understaffing to overstaffing,” said Group Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky.

Twitter, in the spotlight for Elon Musk’s reserve acquisition, has decided to suspend non-essential hiring.

Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an email to company employees published by CNBC that the new appointments should be seen as a “privilege.”

These groups have not announced any layoffs, but online brokerage platform Robinhood said at the end of April it would cut about 9% of its workforce, or roughly 350 full-time jobs.

According to The Information, Cameo, an app that allows you to request personalized video messages from celebrities, has terminated the contracts of 80 employees.