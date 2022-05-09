From electronic festivals to jazz, summer festivals in Finland

Lakes, forests and reindeer. However, Finland has a lot more to offer than nature in its purest form, such as the five festivals that have made a name for themselves beyond borders, enlivening the Scandinavian summer and attracting visitors.

Roca, Lapland Electronic Festival

Lapland is famous for its natural environment, lakes and green treetops. But it’s less calm during the solstice festival, from June 23-25. Electronic and experimental music set the tone during these three days.

Oulu, Heavy Metal Festival for the masses

When music lovers think of Finland, they think of heavy metal. Many well-known representatives of the genus of all kinds come from Northern European countries.

The Metal Capital Festival, Finland’s largest metal festival, will take place in the northern city of Oulu from July 1-3. The teams that top the program are Meshuggah, Kreator and Armaranthe.

Savonlinna, the opera house in front of a medieval castle

Classical music lovers can find what they’re looking for at the Savonlinna Opera Festival. Still a secret, he presents his repertoire to a wide audience on the historical background of the medieval Olavinlinna Castle for a month, from July 1 to 31. The organizer promises that everything is allowed, from evening wear to clothes.

Indie, jazz and soul music in Helsinki

Less nature and more power, that’s what the Flow Festival promises from August 12-14 in the old Suvilahti Power Station neighborhood in the Finnish capital.

With famous artists such as Florence + the Machine, it has become the most important music and art festival in Europe. The program ranges from indie music to soul to jazz, folklore and nightclub sounds.

Festival on an island in the middle of the Baltic Sea

The Åland archipelago is ideally located in the middle of the Baltic Sea, between Finland and Sweden. In the island’s capital, Mariehamn, Nordic jazz attracts music lovers at Öland Sea Jazz from August 5-6.

The event is part of a series of four festivals ending in Marienhamn.

