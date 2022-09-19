From contraceptives to “solmáforo”: five famous inventions of Chileans | technology

Our country is full of talents and this has been reflected in the many inventions made by some of the citizens. Although there are many of them, the most famous or those that have been used around the world stand out mainly for their contribution in areas such as medicine, technology or the environment.

Chile is famous for its excellent wine, being the world’s largest copper producer or successive earthquakes. But the thing you definitely didn’t know is that in this long and narrow strip of land, the inventions that contributed to humanity were also created.

Environment, science, technology and medicine were the areas where some of the inventions used by people from all over the world originated in our country. The ingenuity and creativity of our citizens has no limits and that is why we tell you about the most curious.

Hepatitis B Vaccine

One of the most important inventions in national medicine is the creation of the first Hepatitis B Vaccinewhose achievement is attributed to a Chilean biochemist Paul Valenzuela.

In 1986, a specialist developed these injections to replace the antigen-based vaccination of patients infected with the virus that had until then been used to combat the disease.

According to the gate Chili Brand, Valenzuela produced a recombinant DNA vaccine, which made it possible to produce a formula that did not contain the virus. He was also the one who discovered the hepatitis C virus and the genome of the AIDS virus.

copper “T”

There are many self-concept methods that people use to prevent pregnancy. However, the most famous of them – dealing mainly with female reproductive health – is the famous copper teeAn intrauterine device invented by a Chilean doctor Jaime Zipper.

In 1970, the scientist of medicinal species presented his invention, which was well received in the national medical community due to the contraceptive properties of copper. Previously, in the 1950s, the expert designed another intrauterine device that performs the same function called the nylon ring.

Subcutaneous contraceptives

This method of contraception was produced in the 1960s by Horace CrostatHe is a Chilean specialist in reproductive medicine, and Sheldon J. Segal, an American embryologist and biochemist.

It is one of the most revolutionary inventions of the time and consists of a long-term alternative for women. It basically consists of a small, matchstick-sized plastic rod that is placed in the patient’s arm.

It releases a low, regular dose of progesterone to thicken the lining of the cervix and thin the lining of the uterus (the lining of the uterus). Contraceptive implants often prevent ovulation. Mayo Clinic.

sanafour

Perhaps one of the newest inventions on this list is SolmaforA device that, through color codes, measures the levels of ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

This device, similar to a traffic light, was created by a Chilean physicist Ernst Grams. It’s common to find it installed in spas, coastal areas, or outdoor areas where people are exposed to the sun.

This device can help protect residents from UV rays and prevent skin diseases such as cancer.

fog hunter

Recently, Chile has been affected by drought in a large part of the territory, particularly in sectors such as Petorca, Aculeo, Peñuelas or Caburgua. This change ended with dry natural water sources and supply problems in the population.

In this context, one of the Chilean inventions that can help in this regard is the famous invention fog hunterwhich, as its name suggests, helps to catch tiny droplets of water from the mist in its tiny nets.

This device appeared in 1956 and was from the idea of ​​the world Carlos Espinosawho was known for this invention as the “Professor who caught the clouds”.