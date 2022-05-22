from China. Japan and the United States are discussing a plan for nuclear disarmament.

Joe Biden Keystone

Japan and the United States are providing the final details of a proposal that would lead China to a greater commitment to disarming its nuclear arsenals.

The Yomiuri Shimbun expects this, explaining that the statement, at the end of the meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden, will serve as a warning to Beijing for maximum transparency over its nuclear arsenal, setting conditions for greater transparency. An open dialogue between the two countries.

The newspaper explains that China has never indicated how many nuclear warheads it has, but according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the updated total in January 2021 is 350, compared to 6255 for Russia and 5550 for the United States. However, according to the institute’s estimates, Beijing could have between 1,000 and 2030 addresses.

Although Washington and Moscow have concluded international START agreements, aimed at limiting or reducing arsenals of weapons of mass destruction, which expire in 2026, there is no control over China’s activities, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry official, citing Yomiuri.

The Government of Tokyo and the Government of the United States consider that opening a dialogue with Beijing is necessary to achieve the goals of nuclear disarmament, and that the issuance of a joint declaration during the Tokyo Summit will go in this direction. In this regard, Biden and Kishida intend to improve cooperation in light of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference to be held in New York in August.

SDA