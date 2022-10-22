From Biden to Urban, from von der Leyen to Zelensky: World leaders congratulate Meloni

Congratulations from world leaders arrive to the government watermelon. Starting with Washington. “Congratulations Georgia Meloni The new Italian Prime Minister. Italy is a critical NATO ally and a close partner as our nations together face common global challenges. As the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, I look forward to further strengthening our support for Ukraine, holding Russia accountable for its aggression, ensuring respect for human rights and democratic values, and building sustainable economic growth. ‘, President of the United States, Joe Biden.

World leaders congratulate Meloni

“I congratulate Giorgia Meloni, the first woman to hold the position of Italian Prime Minister. I wish the new government to successfully respond to all today’s challenges. I look forward to continued fruitful cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity in Ukraine, Italy and the world,” the Ukrainian president wrote, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Congratulations to Georgia Meloni on her appointment as President of the Italian Council, the first woman to hold this position. I am ready and happy to work with the new government in a constructive way to respond to the challenges that lie ahead.” So on Twitter the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, With tweets in Italian and English. At the same time, tweets Mitsula And the Michellerepresenting the European Union, with similar congratulations.

“I am confident that we will be able to continue working together within the framework of the unified strategic partnership between Romania and Italy to increase economic exchanges, cooperation and sectoral relations. Personal! “: So the Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă iMessage on the Twitter page of the Bucharest government. “Patriots come to power all over Europe, and with them, this is Europe of the nations we want”: in these terms he also expressed satisfaction Marine Le Pen from France. While the French president Emmanuel Macron And he had announced yesterday that he was ready to “cooperate with the Italian government.”

Urban alla Meloni: It’s a great day for the European Right

Warmest congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. We look forward to working closely in the interest of our Euro-Atlantic family and stability in our region.” This is what we read in a tweet from the Greek Prime Minister’s Office. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulates Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Hungary wishes you, your government and Italians all the best. The director of political affairs for the Hungarian Prime Minister, Palaz Orban, wrote in a tweet on Twitter. Alongside the caption is a photo of Meloni and Viktor Urban shaking hands.