From barber to owner of cevichería: the guest list on board in Peru for the play-off against Australia

Find out the list of passengers of the Peruvian team plane to return.

In Peru, an explanation for what happened on June 13 is still being soughtWhen the team fell on penalties to Australia, it bid farewell to the possibility of reaching a new World Cup. It is said that the team blundered confidently, but they also spoke about the positions that scattered Ricardo Gareca’s team. About the latter, they argued with the guest list on the “two-color” flight.

Thinking of the qualifiers, “Everyone’s Team” planned to be based in Barcelona, ​​where they trained and played a friendly match against New Zealand. With the majority of the Peruvian Football Federation players and leaders present, the delegation left Lima on May 28. however, There were more people on board, than we could just meet.

According to a report in Sodor magazine, 158 passengers were part of the Lima – Barcelona – Doha itinerary. Of these, 28 were football players and 32 were professionals of technical leadership. Who were the other people who had the privilege of accompanying the Peruvian team throughout its journey? It highlights family members, friends and leaders of some clubs.

But there is still more. also The names of the outside guests appear, such as the name of Miguel Traocco’s barber and close friend of Cristian Cueva. Similarly, the owner of cevichería known and even an ophthalmologist. They were all in the same Peruvian Hotel in Doha, albeit on separate floors. Could this cause some kind of distraction to the players?

The 158 passengers of the Lima – Barcelona – Doha flight for the Peruvian team. (Photo: Sweet Magazine).

The Costa Rican team, who also played in the playoffs on the same stage, and managed to qualify after beating New Zealand, brought nearly 60 members to Qatar. In fact, he was able to focus with “Red and White” on the recommendation of FIFA, but representatives of the FPF refused due to the issue of “privacy”.

Universitario, Alianza Lima and Senciano have come together to spread a message to the Peruvian Football Association. In it, they demanded accountability for the team’s trip, as well as the list of people who accompanied the national delegation on their trips to Spain and Qatar.

“Our institutions will also send the said letter to CONMEBOL and FIFA in their legitimate desire to clarify the expenditures that the FPF was carrying out without consultation, which would not only be arbitrary and lack technical support, but may also reflect the use of the situation to provide political services,” they indicated in the document.

Letter from Alianza Lima, Universitario and Cienciano for FPF.

The entity rejected the “accusations” of the aforementioned clubs and indicated that the content of the message was “biased” and “distracting attention from sports affairs and results.”

“The FPF is a professionally and transparently managed institution that is subject to permanent national and international audits, as well as financial controls by FIFA, CONMEBOL and its Rules Association,” they emphasized.

We do not misuse resources. With regard to the Peruvian team’s trip to the play-off match, the FPF specifies that no one has traveled outside the sporting system in a manner propelled by the federation.”

Response from the Peruvian Football Association.

Read on: