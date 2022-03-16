French Open: Tournament Director Mauresmo expects Djokovic to start – Sports Mix – Tennis

As Guy Forget’s successor as French Open manager, Amelie Mauresmo is confident Novak Djokovic will compete.

“In the current situation, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic’s participation,” Roland Garros’ first manager said at a media event on Wednesday in Paris. Organizers hope it will be their first major without Covid-19 measures since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The event should take place from May 22nd to June 5th again in front of full spectator stands. The French government lifted restrictions in almost all public areas – except for hospitals, elderly homes and public transport – on Monday.

As an unprotected superstar, Djokovic was unable to play in the Australian Open and had to leave Australia before the tournament started and after a court appeal. Djokovic also missed the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami due to his refusal to vaccinate.

Warning from the president of the union

The president of the French Federation of Tennis (FFT), Gilles Moreton, warns that things can change quickly.

“The virus is still spreading and we have to remain vigilant. If the government decides to take new measures again, we will also have to implement them,” he added. But he is also optimistic that the world’s largest clay court tournament can return to normal after restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

“We started pre-sales on March 8th, and 500,000 tickets out of 600,000 have already been sold,” Moreton explains. And for the 10 Night Sessions, taking place for the second time this year, 100,000 of 150,000 tickets have been lost.

Mauresmo also has something to say about the fact that there will now also be a tie break in Paris in the deciding set: “It may be disappointing for the fundamentalists, but we are proud that we tied with the other four Grand Slams.”

From a mathematical perspective, it makes sense. “Sometimes players don’t even know which rule is valid anymore.” Incidentally, not least because of the night sessions, it is essential not to let the matches turn into marathons.



