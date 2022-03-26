Fraud: They offer free cryptocurrency and steal nearly a million dollars in funds

They reported a new cyber scam that used the hacked Twitter accounts EFE / Sascha Steinbach



Several users reported a cheat Seeking to steal money under false offer ApeCoin. This is a hoax launched by profiles Twitter that appears as verified and offers to send this cryptocurrency in the framework of air dropprocedure inside crypto world Which consists of giving coins or tokens to wallet addresses to promote the launch of a new virtual currency. Although this is a common technique in the cryptocurrency world, in this case everything was used as a hook to organize a scam, which would have already caused losses of more than a million dollars.

ApeCoin is a new token for raised Based on the popular project NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and The Mutant Monkey Yacht Club (MAYC). It is believed that in the near future this cryptocurrency could become a means of payment within the metaverse, the new development of the Internet that will live on Web 3, based on blockchain technology.

The cyber attackers hacked a number of verified accounts on Twitter, many of which had pictures of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) in the profile. This was a magnet for users interested in these tokens to believe that it was a real proposition, when it wasn’t.

Scams reported using ApeCoins excuse

The message seen circulating on the hacked Twitter accounts reads: “The launch of Ape Coin has been a huge success! We have collectively decided to send more to our active NFT traders/holders. If you don’t currently own NFTs, you can claim a fee of 0.33 ETH!”

Below is a link to a malicious website that was used to steal digital wallets. There are already many affected users. Among them is the NFT collector Bored Alien Silver Ape who claims to have lost more than half a million dollars in BAYC NFTs. He signed up for a verified account pretending to be the founder of this NFT group.

for this part, From the AnChain.AI account a thread has been posted showing other hacked accounts That were used for the attack: They are the profiles of musician Mila, journalist Gavin Quinn and Dana.Th, who also identified himself as the founder of BAYC.

“A phishing attack involving hacked Twitter accounts was launched earlier this week., alert from the aforementioned account. Profiles identified as a means of carrying out this scam have already returned to the hands of their original users, but it appears that hackers have already managed to seize more than $1 million in cryptocurrency, according to the specialist site. Decrypt.

How did cyber-attacks take advantage of this hoax

The launch of ApeCoin was announced just a week ago, and it was reported that 15% of this coin (with a total supply of 1 billion units) will be airdropped to NFT Ape holders; Either bored monkeys or mutated monkeys.

Airdrop is a method used by the creators of some cryptocurrencies to reach a huge number of users, since there are millions of investors waiting to be able to participate in an airdrop to get free crypto. This means that the project can gain fame in a short time, just by giving away a few tokens. This process is usually part of the initial coin offering (ICO) or foundation moments for each new cryptocurrency. The problem was that in the mentioned case this advertisement was used by the creators of ApeCoin to deceive many users.

Taking advantage of the news of the creation of the new code, some cybercriminals hacked verified Twitter accounts and created fake websites to steal funds.. So they started circulating messages like the one above, where these free coins were offered and users were asked to enter a link so that they could get them. It was all a hoax.

how It was mentioned on other occasionsYou should always be on the lookout for messages with offers or gifts circulating on the networks. Although in this case it is true that the creators of cryptocurrency have already offered access to the first items at no cost, through a procedure known as AirDrop, which in this case was used as a scam. So what do you do? Always check official websites or accounts, get information from specialized sites and always secure all accounts with a second authentication factor to reduce chances of losing valuable money.

