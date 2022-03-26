Frankfurt’s Hrstic takes a free kick – but Japan celebrates

The Japanese team scored a very important victory. The Samurai Blue beat Australia 2-1 in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, handing the Australian national team their first defeat. The three goals focused on well-known players in Germany.

Suddenly the Japanese had to attack again. They held the lead for more than an hour, gave an early goal through Tanaka from Dusseldorf (8th), and dominated the match for long stretches. But then Frankfurt’s Hrotik hit a perfect free kick from the edge of the penalty area and suddenly made it 1-1 (69).

A draw, which was clear before the start of the match, would not be enough for Samurai Blue. So Japan started an attack, coach Hajime Moriyasu Asano – and then put his feet up in the match when the decisive goal was scored: Bochumer was played on the left side of the penalty area and aimed at the far corner, Australia goalkeeper Ryan managed to get the ball he didn’t catch, and Behic unfortunately led him in his own net (85).

It was the end of an entertaining and exciting match in which Australia also had its moments – not only when Taggart hit the post in the first half (41).

Japan under pressure – Osako forgive

Even before the ball was rolled, it was clear that only three points would help Japan. After the first three matches, Moriasu’s side were six points behind Australia and Saudi Arabia, and with only the first and second-placed teams qualifying directly for the World Cup, the hosts around Endo Stuttgart were under pressure. They set the tone with an early goal, but later last year Bremen’s Osako missed a good opportunity (35).

Goals and cards

1: 0Oh Tanaka (VIII)

1: 1scaly (69 min, direct free kick)

2: 1Behich (85 minutes, goal goal)



Australia



referee team Abdul Rahman Al Jassim

Qatar



stadium Saitama Stadium 2002



But after a good hour, equalizer: After a foul by Moreta, the referee first indicated the point, but then reversed his decision after a tip from the video assistant. Hrustic didn’t care – he scored a fantastic free kick. However, it was Asano’s last word. Or more appropriately: Bahish, who accidentally smashed Asano’s shot into the Australian net.