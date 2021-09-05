France – Italy – Germany: Europe’s triangle to challenge China and the United States

Cernobbio. The main figure of the second day of the Ambrositi Forum, traditionally dedicated to the European agenda, was Bruno Le Maire, the French Minister of Economy. His most original intervention, in which the audience of those present participated. For Europe, “we need a new geopolitical approach – he said – we must become a great power, with China and the United States.” Each block – it’s the assembly – has its own strategic goals. “China has the Silk Road, the United States has space.” and Europe? “With the pandemic we are really entering the twenty-first century: what role do we want to play? Do we want to set ourselves the goal of launching a new strategic model”?

For his part, Minister Macron indicated that France is ready to do its part thanks to the great work that has been done in recent months: economic levels are back above pre-Covid already this year, growth around 6% and all the necessary reforms are. Ready to increase the competitiveness of French companies. How to apply for EU economic leadership. A characteristic that we Italians know well because of the different experiences of judgment in common.

This is why Giornale asked La Maire how to reconcile its European competitive model with the economic and financial competition of individual member states. Harmony, which is often a rare commodity, is essential to generating European industrial champions. There are already some examples of the Rome-Paris axis: the first is Stellantis, but also Euronext or Stm. Among the individuals, Luxottica, Telecom.

The minister explained his thoughts, largely evading the question, but broadening his horizon: “We need three pillars: to choose the sectors in which we can be competitors; the ability to finance, for which the banking union is fundamental; Above all cooperation, we can not compete with each other. There are three countries in Europe, Italy, France and Germany: in individual projects we have to come together and decide who leads the research and who produces ». The concept is clear: no European country has the skills, resources, and capital to do this on its own. And a European bloc that can rival Asia and the United States can only be created through the geographical triangle that closed after Brexit. An example of making a triangle? “We need to invest in technology: there is no need for political independence, if we then rely on technology in other countries, as happens for example with the arrival of semiconductors from China.” And employment problems in cross-border joint ventures with different speeds and tax regimes? “There is room for everyone – says Le Maire – it is enough to find a correct and equitable participation system.”

Of course, Britain is out of the picture and with Germany struggling with post-Merkel, the impression is that Le Maire is thinking of France as a societal leader, in the wake of Macron. But even if that were the case, a next-generation EU Italy could play its game, with many focusing on technological excellence, defence, and manufacturing strength.

Then, the question of balances in the management of Italian-French partnerships remains not a scenario for the coming Europe, but a concrete, economic and political problem: if the employment management of Italian Stellantis factories moves according to socially destabilizing logic, the goal of international competitiveness ends at least in the background, replaced by a speck of national dimensions.