France and Australia qualified for the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals

France s Australia They secured their pass to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup, which is being held in New Zealand, by defeating Fiji and Wales, respectively, in the third round. They join like this New Zealand, Canada and England, Who secured a pass to them after the second game.

France, one of the contenders for victory, was defeated on a large scale Fiji 44-0 on the last day of Group C. The French team that put on the second day England Although he eventually gave up (7-13), he had no problems this time, scoring seven trials. The score conceded by Fiji also rules him out for being one of the top two third-placed teams, so they probably are. welsh and hereUnited States of America also Italia Groups classified in this way. England You still have to play a match against South AfricaAlready pending, to close this group.

In group A, Australia I had to work a lot to win welsh By 13-7. Australia managed to maintain the slim advantage throughout the second half that was given by Laurie’s penalty creamer At the end of the first half, Kramer herself extended the lead by herself two minutes after the end. At the other meeting of the group, New Zealand I won 57-0 for Scotland.

The matches will be played at the Spanish Dawn from Saturday to Sunday The remainder of the group c bin Japan And the Italias United State s Canada. In this group, led by already qualified Canada, one of the places directly accessible to the quarter-finals is missing.