Foxes get Faroese Haakon West to succeed Lindbergh – dpa

hAnd the Bundesliga club ball Berlin foxes They committed the successor to the right wing Hans Lindberg. Berlin will attend Hákun West av Teigum from the 2023/24 season, the club announced on Wednesday. The club did not provide any information on the duration of the contract.

“The signing of Hákun West is a sign of the future. I have been watching him for a long time and am impressed with his talent but also his technical skills as a proper winger,” said the sporting director. Stefan Kretzschmar According to the notification.

Meanwhile, West, 20, is hoping to take the next step in Berlin. “The move to Füchse Berlin is of course exciting and I am really looking forward to playing here and also living in Berlin. As the current leader of the table, Füchse Berlin is one of the absolute top clubs in the Bundesliga. I am looking forward to a lot of my really good teammates who will help me develop personally,” said West. also”.

Farrow is currently under contract with Danish first division club Skanderborg Aarhus and is one of his team’s most successful bowlers there. Already on December 6, he will be a guest with his current team as the foxes’ opponent group in the European League in Berlin.