Four Communities Still in the Mist of Munich – Fürstenfeldbruck

The county communities of Kottgeisering, Schöngeising, Oberschweinbach and Alling will continue to be part of the Munich communities in the future. The four municipalities must be allocated to rural areas through the modernization of the State Development Program (LEP) for the region of Upper Bavaria. The protest the planners received from the affected municipalities was clearly large and successful. In a debate organized by State Parliament Member Hans Friedel (FW) of Aaling, mayors Stefan Joachimähler (Aaling), Andreas Folger (Kötgessring) and Thomas Tutzauer (Schöngessing) were able to convince Secretary of State Roland Wiegert, who is in charge of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, that the reallocation of their municipalities It will mean significant damage compared to immediate neighbors in several respects.

“Our arguments were so sound that the draft of the IEP was corrected to our wishes,” says Friedel. It is very important for the four municipalities that belonging to the preferred settlement area in the Munich catchment area is crucial to being able to pay the so-called metropolitan area allowance to public servants. Abolishing the housing allowance would not only have put civil servants and civil servants at a financial disadvantage, but would have made it very difficult to hire new employees, for example administrative staff or childcare staff. “After the discussion, the removal of local communities from the Munich metropolitan area is finally off the table,” says Friedel, pleased with this success.

MPs intervene

It is possible that the influence of Representatives Benjamin Moskowitz (CSU) and Gabriel Triple (the Greens) also influenced the Secretary of State’s decision. For Triple, the downgrading of municipalities means “social injustice”. Miskowitsch had “had extensive talks in the CSU working group on the economy with representatives of the Ministry of Economy due to the discomfort in the affected municipalities”.

With LEP, the main features of evolution and spatial arrangement, as it is officially called, are determined. The goal is to prevent uncoordinated developments. In addition, spatial development specifications for regional planning have been established. As Friedel explains, planning for local development in rural areas is usually looked at more closely and is not permitted to the extent permitted in land use planning as in the towns and villages belonging to the Munich catchment area. Mayors Folger and Totzauer have expressed serious concerns, for example that extensive and costly expert opinion may be required for plans to designate new building areas in communities outside of urban agglomerations. According to Friedel, who is also Alling’s deputy mayor, Joachimstaller also explained that it is incomprehensible if a few communities are taken out of the big city agglomeration area while the neighbors can continue to stay with all the advantages.

Village character has to be retained, but Kottgeisering still wants to stay in the greater Munich area for various reasons.

In fact, Alling and Schöngeising’s allotment of rural areas meant that both communities surrounded by Fürstenfeldbruck, Puchheim, Eichenau, Germering and Gilching would have been a nose-like peninsula in the urban area. Kottgeiseering’s removal has been criticized because the place on the railroad is directly adjacent to Grafrath and because the community, like Schöngeising, is a member of the administrative community. “Grafrath is in and we are out,” Folger explained – you can’t treat neighboring communities more unequally. On the other hand, Oberschweinbach did not want to be left behind due to its proximity to the small Mammendorf centre.