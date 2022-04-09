Four anti-Putin moves: Here’s Biden’s plan against the Czar

No Negotiations: Regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, United State They will continue to provide unconditional support to Kiev and will take all possible measures to harm Moscow. Not only. For the future, the Biden administration aims to expand NATO and increase its operations on the Eastern Front. Below are the concrete actions that the United States will take.

weapons for ukraine

Troops were deployed for some time. The Joe Biden administration, which immediately cites the events of the Bucha and Kramators’k stations, will support Volodymyr Zelensky by continuing to send weapons supplies to his men in the field. In fact, Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, received assurances of other anti-tank devices, including the FGM-148 Javelin.

It is not only the United States that supplies Ukrainian forces. The British government is also actively involved, and it appears that the dispatch of advanced anti-missile and anti-tank defense systems is imminent. Slovakia, according to reports printing, will send the S-300 system, and the United States will complete it all by bringing Patriot surface-to-air missiles and Swithblade kamikaze drones into NATO territory. The United States currently stands exercise Ukrainian soldiers on American soil.

The perception is that Biden and his people are in a hurry, as evidenced by recent pressure from Nancy Pelosi and Senator Charles Schumer. According to the latest information from the United States, there will be an appeal to Lend-Lease Program To speed up the delivery of military equipment. This is the same system that was used in 1944 to arm Europe against Hitler.

Penalties

Not just weapons. Joe Biden’s administration intends to continue with Penalties to Russia. Destroying the country economically is the goal of the United States led by Biden, which expects a 15% drop in Moscow’s GDP, with a rapid exit from the world’s top 20 economies.

“These measures will weaken the crucial instruments of Russian state power, will impose immediate and severe consequences on the economy and will bring back to its responsibilities the Russian kleptocratic government that finances and supports Vladimir Putin.” to reveal a source for CNNas mentioned before Sky TG 24.

According to what has been leaked so far, the new measures will be ready to ban new investments in Russia, while imposing severe penalties on financial institutions, such as Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and state-owned enterprises in Russia. It also imposed sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s two daughters, Maria and Ekaterina.

Russia’s isolation

Another point that the Biden administration is aiming for isIsolation Total Moscow, with Russia excluded from all international summits. Russia has been treated as a pariah state, and Russia has recently been suspended from the United Nations by the Human Rights Council. Before that, Russia was excluded from the Council of Europe.

Strengthening NATO

There is also talk of strengthening Boy, especially on the Eastern Front, because the United States is looking not only to Russia, but also to China. Apparently, the sanctions in Moscow are also a signal for Beijing. The question – always open – Taiwan is hot. So the message to China is clear: the same front now operating against Moscow could one day join forces against Beijing as well.

At the moment, the Biden administration has set itself two limits: a no-fly zone and the obligation of soldiers directly on Ukrainian soil. For now, the United States ignores these two possibilities.