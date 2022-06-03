Four advantages to complement the alarm with the camera system | crime | Metropolitan Lima | International Organization for Migration | Public Prosecution | Security in your home | | Cech

The deviation It is one of the problems that concern the citizens of Peru the most. According to data published by a recent report by Public Prosecution and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the concept of citizen insecurity has grown Metropolitan Lima 62% of people feel unsafe in daily chores such as walking on the streets.

This context of insecurity has caused families and businessmen to reinforce security measures in their homes and businesses. However, as Carlos Lopez, COO of Ver. “It is essential to know how to choose the most effective solutions against attempted theft that best suit our security needs because not all homes and businesses are the same.”.

To do this, the first thing to note is that the alarm or the camera itself ‘Will not be able to act against intrusion’emphasizes Lopez, to whom “The combination of technology and surveillance by a team of security experts is what provides the peace of mind and protection people demand.”.

Lopez highlights four benefits of having a monitored alarm system compared to other devices.

24 hour and 365 day monitoring: With a monitored system, you will have peace of mind knowing that your home or business is monitored 24 hours a day, every day of the year, and if the alarm is activated, the team of specialists will check the situation in order to contact the security forces.

With a monitored system, you will have peace of mind knowing that your home or business is monitored 24 hours a day, every day of the year, and if the alarm is activated, the team of specialists will check the situation in order to contact the security forces. Attention to other emergencies: The Alarm Reception Center team is trained to provide a quick reaction in the event of accidents, dizzying falls or cardiovascular emergencies, among other things. When the user presses the panic button for any of these reasons, instant help is activated.

The Alarm Reception Center team is trained to provide a quick reaction in the event of accidents, dizzying falls or cardiovascular emergencies, among other things. When the user presses the panic button for any of these reasons, instant help is activated. Always in touch: VerFree Alarms are not connected to the landline, which allows you to always receive the signal even if thieves cut that line. In addition, they have their own channel with a high-speed and secure encryption system.

VerFree Alarms are not connected to the landline, which allows you to always receive the signal even if thieves cut that line. In addition, they have their own channel with a high-speed and secure encryption system. Real-time information through your cell phone: It is true that many cameras can be checked from your cell phone, but by having a monitoring system, you will be able to receive notifications if an intruder approaches your home or business. For example, from the My Verisure app, you can make photo requests for real-time supervision of what’s happening in your home or business space.

Finally, Carlos Lopez recommends seeking advice from “A security expert, who will assess your property to recommend a custom installation that covers all vulnerable points, both in and out of areas”.

Recommended video

The Datum survey indicates that 74% believe that the decisions of the PEDRO CASTILLO government have a negative impact. We analyzed these numbers with DATUM’s General Manager, Urpi Torrado. The IPSOS survey also confirms the disapproval of Pedro Castillo in all sectors. Pedro Castillo’s nephew, Fray Vásquez Castillo, spoke from Underground at a hearing for a protective detention request. The Congressman from Fuerza Popular posts a video of Tik Tok dancing inside Parliament. And Shanghai has begun easing its COVID-19 confinement.