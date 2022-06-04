Fortuna Dusseldorf – The former fortune of Alfredo Morales is very strong in the United States

New functional enhancement of previous wealth



This is how strong Morales is in the United States



Düsseldorf Most teams in Major League Soccer in the United States are on a break now – albeit less than three weeks. And the former Fortuna pro can enjoy this short break in a good mood. His club tops the eastern ranking table.







His wish was a bit of a surprise at the time. At least for strangers. Anyone who has had a lengthy conversation with Alfredo Morales about football can already hear between the lines that it was always the Fortuna midfielder’s dream to play in the NBA towards the end of his career. It was therefore logical that Morales contacted the sporting director at the end of March last year and asked to be released from his contract, which ran until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Coach Uwe Rösler and then sporting director Uwe Klein did not put any obstacles in the way of “Alfie”. This was a concession, because until the end of January 2021 Morales was one of the absolute key players in the midfield. However, it was becoming clear at this point that there probably would be no future for him at Fortuna – and so the Berlin native moved to New York City football club in the USA’s top professional league, Major League Soccer (MLS). ).

The decision turned into a hit. Private anyway, because his plan to live in the country of his father, a Peruvian citizen with American citizenship, finally came true. And in terms of sports, things went very well very quickly. Once recovering from his adductor injury, the former Fortune quickly made his way into the starting line-up and settled there.

Morales’ first season in Major League Soccer ended like a dream. His club finished fourth in the preliminary round of the eastern group of the league, the Eastern Conference, but in the play-offs the New York team took the American Championship title. In the four decisive matches – the qualifying round, the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and the final – the Berlin player played during the whole match. Morales wasted his penalty shootout attempt in the final against the Portland Timbers, but was able to celebrate the 5-3 win in the end.

Now 32 years old, Alfie is preparing to continue his success story in the United States. The current season of the Major League Soccer is 14 days old, and although New York City have played only 13 games, they lead the Eastern Conference with 26 points and one point behind. Certainly not a bad feeling before the next short break, because the Blue and Whites won’t play again until June 19 against the Colorado Rapids.

And what about Morales personally? He still didn’t have to regret his move across the pond. Of his 13 games this season, he has played the full distance in six games, once over 89, once over 86 and once over 79 minutes. Only in the 3-0 win over San Jose was he not in the team.

The former luck is only a little stingy with goals. In the 50 official matches he has played for New York so far, Morales has made 11 per cent from the start with 77 per cent and also scored 77 per cent of the game’s potential minutes – but only scored one goal. Ironically, in the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 against the legendary Pele FC Santos of Brazil. But the former Düsseldorf native will have to leave little potential for improvement open.