Fornaroli’s DT has admitted Tuna has decided to play for the Australian national team – Wake Up – 03/16/2022

The news was taking more and more power from the other side of the globe. The Australian press claims that Bruno Fornaroli They will be called to the defense Australia In the last matches of Qatar 2022 qualifiers and his coach’s statements in Perth Glory, Richard GarciaThey did nothing but feed him.

Tuna, who arrived in the peripheral country in 2015, has already defended Melbourne City, Perth Glory, his current team and the coaching staff of the so-called Socceroos with him in mind for attack.

The 34-year-old Salto-born out Nacional has already made 157 appearances for Australian teams, contributing a total of 91 goals in all competitions.

Ahead of press releases in Australia, his coach Richard Garcia, whose father was Uruguayan, confirmed, “I found out, so I mentioned it to him. The first thing he did was smile and say, ‘Now I’m Australian (Australian)’” Garcia said. “It was a beautiful moment to see him so proud of being Australian.”

“He brings experience, quality and finishing ability. I don’t think Bruno feels pressure,” added the Perth Glory coach. “It would be a different proposition when I have the existing quality in check.”

It was precisely his experience and the need to score important points in the last two qualifying rounds that led coach Graham Arnold to welcome his presence.

Indeed, on Wednesday night in Uruguay (9:00 pm), the official list will be known and the mystery about the presence or absence of the striker who has lived in Australia for many years will be revealed.

Bruno Fornaroli represented Uruguay only in Sub-Group 17 as he played South Americans from this category, and this would allow him to defend another team that in this case would be the Peripheral team. Also considering that he has been living in the country for more than five years.

It should be noted that Australia is fighting to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, and is quarreling for qualification in Asia as it ranks third in its group with 15 points, three points less than Japan and four less than Saudi Arabia, which will be exactly its rival. in the last two dates.

The first two teams will qualify for the World Cup and the third will play a final to see which team plays the play-off against CONMEBOL, so that Fornaroli can face Uruguay for a place in the competition.