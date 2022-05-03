Formula Schmidt Australian GP 2022

In the current episode of F1’s ‘Formula Schmidt’ video chat, our experts Michael Schmidt and Tobias Gruner analyze why Red Bull suffered a crushing defeat to Ferrari in Melbourne. There is also the latest information on the planned entry into F1 by Audi and Porsche.

Not many F1 reporters from the homeland of cars made the grueling trip to Australia. Of course, auto motor und sport has again been launched on site in the track to provide you, dear readers, with first-hand information. If you don’t feel like reading, we recommend taking a look at our ‘Formula Schmidt’ video format, in which we summarize the weekend’s top racing action after each race.





Of course, at the current issue of the Grand Prix Gala in Albert Park, the focus is once again on the duel between Red Bull and Ferrari. Unlike the first two weekends in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, this time fans had to dispense with a head-to-head duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc on the track with several changes in place. Ferrari did not give the competition any chance.





The reasons for the crushing defeat were multiple. And those in charge didn’t utter words after Verstappen’s zero-point performance. In the video, Michael Schmidt and Tobias Gruner explain exactly what went wrong in Melbourne. And whether Red Bull can attack again at Imola.

Wilhelm McLaren had its best result of the youth season.

Shifting at Mercedes and McLaren?

The stalking group also produced many interesting stories. Mercedes flicked the most championship points for all teams. But is the Silver Arrow really back on the right track? There was also a warm point rain for McLaren, which may not reflect the true power balance. On the other hand, teams such as Alpine, Alfa Romeo and Haas have been defeated far less than they are worth.





Some media reported that Ferrari had asked Haas to lower the engine power. In the video, Michael Schmidt explains to you why this nonsense and what is the real reason why Mick Schumacher waited for his first World Cup point. It reveals how Alex Albon raced from last to the top ten with a risky tactic.





Of course, we also touch on the upcoming entry into Formula 1 of the two Volkswagen sub-brands, Porsche and Audi. Where are the last stumbling blocks that still stand in the way of commitment in the first degree? How did Audi’s recent negotiations with potential partner teams go?





There was a lot to talk about again. We keep you posted on the latest developments!



