Formula 1: The new sponsor of Team Haas

Danish Haas pilot Kevin Magnussen in action. © Toru Hanai / AP / dpa

The Haas Formula 1 team will have a new title sponsor next year.

Austin – As the team, with Mick Schumacher still battling for a new contract, announced ahead of the race at home in the USA, American financial company MoneyGram International, specializing in global international transfers, will join from 2023. It will then be named The racing team is officially named the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

Team owner Gene Haas, who has represented the racing team in Motorsport’s premier class since the 2016 season, spoke of an “incredible brand” and that they were willing to “work together to achieve maximum results both on and off the track”. The contract is valid for several years, how long exactly is not announced.

Haas and the new publicly traded partner in Dallas have timed it to coincide with the race at home. This weekend, Formula 1 begins in Austin, also in the US state of Texas.

Cooperation with the previous sponsor of the Uralkali title was prematurely ended. Dmitry Maspin, the majority owner of the mining company, is said to have close ties to Kremlin President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the partnership ended before the start of the season, and Maspin’s son Nikita was also forced to vacate his place as a regular driver.

With money from the new sponsor, Haas should be able to move forward with its development with new vigor and intensity. It remains to be seen if and to what extent this will affect the choice of the second driver and therefore Mick Schumacher’s future. The 23-year-old has only one contract this season and is in his second year with Haas. Next to seed Dane Kevin Magnussen, Mick Schumacher’s compatriot Nico Hulkenberg will be in the cockpit next year. The 35-year-old drove as a regular driver in Formula 1 until the end of 2019, and since then has only been used as a temporary driver, but he was able to impress immediately. dpa