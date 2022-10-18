Formula 1 | The last corner in Austin was renamed after Mario Andretti

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has renamed its final corner in honor of American racing icon Mario Andretti ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix in the United States.

Andretti has had success in several racing disciplines, including IndyCar, NASCAR and Formula 1, and is the last American to win the Formula 1 World Championship in 1978. Ahead of this weekend’s 10th Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, COTA announced on Monday that The final corner will be renamed “The Andretti” in honor of Andretti’s success.

Andretti Corner is a tight left lap last lap that takes drivers onto the main straight before turning uphill into a single turn, renamed ‘Big Red’ in 2020 after one of the track’s founders.

Formula 1 audience record expected in Austin

Turn 20 will be officially renamed “The Andretti” at the track on Thursday with the motorsport legend in attendance. Andretti was the first driver allowed to lap a COTA in 2012 prior to his first Grand Prix. Since then, the track has become an integral part of the motorsport scene in the United States.

Since 2013 the track has also hosted MotoGP and since last year also NASCAR races and before IndyCar and IMSA races. This weekend’s US Grand Prix will be Austin’s busiest race to date after the track added large grandstands to meet popular demand from American fans.

Last year’s race drew more than 400,000 fans over three days, setting a Formula 1 racing record that looks set to be surpassed this weekend. And that’s despite the fact that racing is no longer playing a role in the championship after Max Verstappen won the drivers’ title in Japan two weeks ago.

Andretti will be arriving in Austin for the party after completing his final run in a Formula 1 car at the age of 82 at Laguna Seca over the weekend.

Andretti was behind the wheel of the 2013 McLaren MP4-28 after McLaren CEO Zak Brown arranged a ride for him during a special event featuring a number of classic McLarens.