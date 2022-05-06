Formula 1 takes action on jewelry ban for racing drivers

Formula 1 base guards are cracking down on the wearing of jewelry and special underwear in the cockpit. From racing in Miami onwards, teams must also confirm in official documents that their pilots comply with regulations.

Miami (AFP) – German race director Nils Wittish has informed racing teams of the new procedure ahead of the Florida Grand Prix and announced surprise inspections. As early as mid-April at the race in Australia, he emphatically reminded drivers that jewelry and non-fireproof clothing are prohibited in race cars.

The reason given by the FIA ​​is that rings, chains, or piercings can pose unnecessary obstacles to first responders and emergency clinicians. In addition, jewelry on the leather as a conductor of heat can reduce the protective effect of fire-resistant clothing. “This increases the risk of getting burns in a fire,” she says. Last but not least, the jewelry itself carries a risk of injury and can be swallowed in accidents.

According to the rules, it is also not allowed to wear ordinary underwear, which allegedly remains a common practice for some drivers. Only clothes that meet the FIA ​​Formula 1 standards are allowed.

World record champion Lewis Hamilton recently showed his lack of understanding of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIA) crackdown. “I don’t understand why they care about these little things,” said the Mercedes driver. The 37-year-old said he could not remove some of his piercings and jewelry without destroying them.