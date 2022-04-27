Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel on his future – Formula 1

He is the fastest growing environmental activist in the country…

Sebastian Vettel (34) He not only drives Formula 1 but is also committed to biodiversity. At an event called BioBienenApfel in Munich, BILD spoke to the Aston Martin driver. Also about his future career.

Vettel’s contract with Aston Martin has expired. Does he run with his team? It is still not clear. For him, leaving Aston Martin also means leaving Formula 1. And then?

Four-time BILD world champion: “I’m still active. My contract is until the end of the year. No decision has been made. It depends on how powerful the car is, how the team develops and how the races go. But I don’t have to lie: my future is an issue that will come my way. Which I’m dealing with. The truth is: I have Lots of ideas, I talk to a lot of people and it’s easy to get inspired.”

He is particularly passionate about environmental protection. He is committed to more sustainability, against climate change and pollution of the seas, as is now the case between races in Imola and Miami, for the survival of bees. In interviews and in helmet designs, he repeatedly draws attention to these and other environmental issues close to his heart.

Sooner or later, the racing driver’s career will be over.

Vettel: “But I’m not under any pressure to create a perfect next rally tomorrow. I don’t want to raise my expectations of finding the best. I’ve found something in Formula 1 that I’m very good at. Something I can compete with the best in the world. What comes next will tell time.”

See also SB Nation reaction: 49ers' crowd confidence drops after loss to the Eagles This is where you will find content from social networks In order to interact with or view content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks



And: “I am currently doing my job. I said two years ago: I will drive for another two years. But I don’t think about life anymore every day now.”

Vettel won four Formula 1 World Championship titles between 2010 and 2013. Lately, to put it mildly, things have been tough for him. Disappointing 2020 season at Ferrari, then going to Aston Martin where things should improve. But it wasn’t. The 2022 season has been riddled with bumps so far: he missed two races with coronavirus, and the Australian weekend was a failure. The car is well below expectations this season. At least he scored his first points in eighth place at Imola.