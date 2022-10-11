Formula 1: Legend Provides Hammer – ‘Be There in 2024’

As a former world champion, he will be associated with Formula 1 forever. But this is not enough for Mario Andretti. He would like to start his own team and break through the famous ten-team structure.

However, Formula 1 is shy. Andretti is mainly facing headwinds from the current teams. It concerns not only the sports risk, but also the financial aspect. Andretti doesn’t care. sticks to his plan.

Formula 1: Huge noise in the United States

The racing series is experiencing a huge boom in the USA. Liberty Media, the rights holder, continues to expand its commitment. From 2023 there will be three races. With Haas, there is also an American racing team. The only thing missing is a driver from America.

It could be much easier if another racing team from the United States succeeds in establishing itself in Formula 1. That’s where Mario Andretti and “Andretti Autosport” come in.

Andretti talks about F1 plans

Surprisingly, Liberty Media did not record Andretti with a kiss. But the pressure from other teams is still too great. That’s why Andretti wants to go through the “usual” process of starting a new team.

“I can tell you we work on it every day,” the 82-year-old now says on Britain’s Sky Sports. The goal is clear, powerful and real. we try, [die Kriterien] To fulfill it, we turn to the protocol. ”

Formula 1 from 2024 with eleven teams?

You clearly have a goal in mind. Specifically, it means: “I can tell you we’d like to be in the starting grid in 2024.” It also confirms that there is a lot going on behind the scenes.

Andretti Autosport gears up like you’re getting the green light. “You’d be surprised how busy we are,” Andretti says purposefully.