Formula 1: Leclerc ends the drought in Spielberg

“The pace was there and I was struggling with Max,” said Leclerc, who has not been on the podium in the past six races. In fact, Ferrari looked a lot ahead of Red Bull on Sunday. Leclerc took the lead from Verstappen For the first time on the twelfth lap, the two of them rotated on top several times. However, it turned out to be exciting in the end.

Leclerc struggled with the gas pedal: “Finally I had problems with the accelerator. It just felt weird, you didn’t go to zero. The last five races were tough. The last five races were tough,” said Monaco, who climbed to second in the world championship standings, with their first podium after five races , but we’ve now shown we’re back. With 170 points under his belt, Leclerc cut his deficit to 38. Verstappen remains comfortably ahead with 208 points.

Weekend party suddenly ended

Before the race, there was no indication that Leclerc would frustrate the Red Bulls in Austria. World Cup leader Verstappen dominated the weekend, which was not only evident in the crowds, the Orange Army, who followed him to Spielberg. The Dutchman snatched the fastest qualifying lap on Friday and won the race on Saturday with a fine victory. But despite the good start, Red Bull did not want to go on Sunday.

“It was a complicated day. We struggled with the tyres. There were few chances to attack Charles. So I am relatively happy to get second,” Verstappen said fairly. “It was great to see how many fans came to Austria. Unfortunately, I couldn’t win today,” the 24-year-old continued as the sky over the Red Bull circuit was once again covered in orange.

Hamilton inherited the podium from Sainz

While Verstappen should be content with second place, Mercedes’ box celebrated Lewis Hamilton’s third place like a victory. After a double failure in qualifying, with first Hamilton and then teammate George Russell driving their cars to the wall, the weekend looked to be over for the Silver Arrow. But a good run and a better race implied the top places for the team.

“It’s great places with three and four. I’d like to thank the technicians who put the car together for me. We’ve made some improvements and we just have to keep working,” the enthusiastic Briton said in an interview. Hamilton also owes third place in a row, after Montreal and Silverstone, to Carlos’ retirement Sainz, whose Ferrari suddenly slowed down on lap 58 and finally caught fire.

Sains escapes from the burning car

Perez also came out

However, Sergio Perez scored the first failure in the race. The Mexican collided with George Russell (Mercedes) on the first lap and had to approach the field from behind after stopping. Without success, Perez had to stop the car early and after the race without any points, he also lost second place in the championship standings.

Racing in Spielberg was also not a good day for Pierre Gasly of sister team Alpha Toure. The Frenchman received two penalties for five seconds: once for crossing the track limits and once for causing a collision with Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel. Another dark spot for the German in his already moderate budget is in Spielberg.

Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg