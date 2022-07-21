Formula 1: Leclerc also wins in Australia

Due to the failures of Ferrari chaser Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s second star Verstappen, Monaco significantly boosted their lead in the world championship with their fourth Grand Prix victory. Now the new World Cup runner-up is Russell, who is 34 points behind Leclerc. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in the second Mercedes, followed by a McLaren duo with Brett Lando Norris and local champion Daniel Ricciardo.

“Of course I did a good job, but it wouldn’t be possible without this great car,” said Leclerc, who won the spotlight after the race with two stages of the safety car. The fickle, but I didn’t want to give up the first place and then I was able to get my composure back and defend myself, it’s only the third race and it’s too early to think about the world championship now, but I hope it continues like this and then we have real chances to win the title, which is something Fantastic after the last two years.”

Leclerc celebrates victory in Melbourne Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc celebrates his victory in the third Formula 1 race of the season. World champion Max Verstappen is already in second place and was eliminated due to a technical fault.

The 24-year-old has secured the first “grand slam” – first place, victory, fastest lap, every lap in the lead – for a Ferrari driver since Fernando Alonso in Singapore in 2010.

No double points for Ferrari

The race practically started with the safety car because Sainz, who started from ninth, stopped his Ferrari in the gravel trap on lap two. Hamilton had already improved from fifth to third at the start, but Perez reclaimed third on lap ten.

At the top, Leclerc quickly led a single race, after 13 laps, his lead over Verstappen was more than five seconds. On lap 19, the world champion got new tires and ended up in seventh place. He incited his teammate Perez shortly afterwards. On lap 24 Sebastian Vettel had to prematurely end his first race of the season after Aston Martin swerved into the hurdles, and used the safety car for the second time.

Verstappen’s second failure

At the start of the second half, leader Leclerc struggled, but with some effort he managed to keep Verstappen and Russell, who was third at the time, in check. Shortly thereafter, Monaco’s advantage again became apparent. Behind him, Perez again passed Russell, but the joy of Red Bull was short-lived. Because on lap 39 the race for Verstappen ended after a technical defect in the car, for a Dutchman this was the second failure in the third race of the season.

World Champion Verstappen’s car caught fire For the second time this season, Max Verstappen cannot drive the full race distance due to a technical problem

“I smell a strange liquid,” Verstappen told his crew. The world champion had already pulled out early in the season in Bahrain with a fuel issue and lost valuable championship fight points as a result. He then won the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia, ahead of Leclerc. “I have no idea what happened. Another bad failure of course for the team. Another bad weekend,” the Dutchman said in an interview with ORF.

Different feelings in Red Bull and Mercedes

The beginning was difficult. I wanted to keep my position, but then I saw Lewis and then it happened, “Perez summed up his race.” The first period was bad. We were also not happy with the safety car and lost a position. Also very unhappy for Max that we lost him. A bit bad in the first races. Fighting against Lewis is always very stressful, he is very determined, but fair in duels.”

Teammate Russell was satisfied after climbing to a second podium of his career and second place at the questionable rainy Grand Prix 2021 in Belgium: “We are there to win. We won here today and benefited from the misfortune of others. But there was a lot of hard work. So much so that we’re back to the front. We’re fighting. We’re still far from the competition, but we’re working hard and we’ll be there again. Of course we keep improving. Mercedes is a team that can do everything.”

AP / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake



Hamilton saw it the same way: “A great result for the team. Third and fourth, nobody expected that. We collected as many points as we could. Especially with the performance we have, really good. We won’t develop the car for the next two races. I hope to find something in the next few weeks.” We keep fighting.”

Record attendance for Australia

The Silver Arrows, who started the season with some trouble, were the only ones of the Big Three teams to bring the two cars home. The response of motorsport fans in Australia after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic has been noteworthy. According to Formula 1 data, the total number of spectators during the entire weekend was 419,114 spectators. This would make the Grand Prix the most attended sporting event in the country’s history.