Formula 1: It’s official! Rennstall announces his debut

There are four new driver pairs for the 2022 Formula 1 season. There is a rookie at the start and two familiar faces going back to the first chapter. We show you all the drivers of the new season.

Formula 1: These are all drivers of the 2022 season

in Formula 1 Next pilot starts soon!

Williams has announced that young driver Logan Sargent will make his US Grand Prix debut Formula 1 Sit in the car.

Formula 1: Team Racing makes it official!

The 21-year-old, who joined the Williams academy last October, will take the cockpit from current regular driver Nicholas Latifi for his first free practice session from October 21-23.

Formula 1 Drivers and Teams 2022

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell

Red Bull: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

McLaren: Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda

Alps: Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll

Haas: Mick Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen

Williams: Nicholas Latifi, Alexander Albon

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas, Juanio Zu

After Alexander Rossi in 2015, Sargent will be the first American to compete in a Formula 1 session. This is Williams’ second mandatory training session with a young driver this season after Nick de Vries was allowed to drive in Barcelona.





“I am so excited to have the opportunity to do my first free practice session in Austin. Having a chance at the US Grand Prix is ​​something very special for me,” Sargent says happily.

Formula 1: Sargent leads Williams in training

The young American thanks Williams for his confidence and belief “I can do well. My goal will be to learn as much as possible with the new generation of cars. I look forward to making the most of this experience and really enjoying it.”





Logan Sargent will make his Formula 1 debut. Photo: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Williams’ sporting director, Sven Smits, is also eyeing a novice. Logan has demonstrated a high level of skill and maturity with his performances on and off track this season. He won races in Formula 2 and also worked hard in the simulation sessions.”

Sargent has already celebrated two wins and a podium in his first season in Formula 2. The American is currently third overall behind Felipe Drogovic and Theo Burshire. (oh)



