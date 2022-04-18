Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll photo: This is Vettel’s Aston Martin teammate – MOTORSPORT AND FORMULA 1

04/17/2022 – 1:02 pm



Lance Stroll is one of the field’s wage drivers. His father is a multi-billionaire. Lance Stroll (23) You don’t have to worry about money matters. My dad pays Lawrence Stroll is my money Aston Martin. Things are not going well in the new, whether for his team or his son Formula 1-season. The team is still without points after the Australian Grand Prix.

nationality: Canada date of Birth: October 29, 1998 measuring: 1.82 m Weight: 73 kg Current team: Aston Martin Annual profit: About 8 million euros Racing engineer: Ben Michael



The current points standings for Formula 1 drivers in the 2022 season

Lance Stroll’s road to Formula 1

The Canadian began his motorsport career in 2008 in karting, where he remained active until 2013.

year Season 2014 Florida Winter Series, Italian Formula 4 (Champions) 2015 Toyota Racing Series (champion), European Formula 3 (5th place) 2016 European Formula 3 (Champion) 2017 Formula 1 (12th place)

Lance Stroll has been driving in Formula 1 since 2017. At that time he started as a regular driver for Williams. Also in 2018, Stroll traveled to the British team. A year later he moved to Racing Point (now Aston Martin).

In his spare time, Lance Stroll enjoys playing golf

career thanks to his father

It is indisputable that the money of his father Lawrence (62) played an important role in driving his son to Formula 1. Forbes estimates Stroll’s fortune at about three billion dollars (about 2.65 billion euros). He is said to be among the 1,000 richest people in the world. Lewis Hamilton (37) once summed up “cash is king”. It wasn’t meant to be a great wanderer at the time, but walks in the field as if it were her own.

Fact is: Lawrence Stroll allegedly invested a two-digit million dollar in Lance’s motorsport training prior to Lance’s first Formula 1 race. Thousands of kilometers in F1 cars were part of the expensive financing. In addition, the fashion mogul acquired shares in the successful Prima Formula 2 and 3 team, where Lance started in Formula 3 and became the European Champion.

It shouldn’t be the only entrance into the team’s work. First, Father Stroll bought the Williams Company. Then he led his son to the racing team. In 2018, Stroll and a group of investors took charge of the Force India racing team, which was on the verge of bankruptcy, and started the 2019 season under the name Racing Point. His son followed him again and celebrated with great success with the team.

Lance Stroll took the podium twice in 2020. He also managed to take pole position at the Turkish Grand Prix. In his first season in 2017, Stroll snatched the podium with Williams.

In 2021, his teammate Vettel with Aston Martin was still nowhere in the top three. However, with the financial support of the father, the young man still had to have a few chances to finish the podium. Or at least for another year in Formula 1.