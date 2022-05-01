Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren driver in an interview – Formula 1

The 2021 F1 season was a tough one for Daniel Ricciardo (32). The McLaren driver wants to improve in qualifying and win more races. The start of the new season was not optimal. At his home at the Australian Grand Prix, Ricciardo was still able to finish P6. BILD defines you as Australian.

Features

nationality: Australia date of Birth: July 1, 1989 measuring: 1.80 m Weight: 68 kg Current team: McLaren Annual profit: about 15 million euros Racing engineer: Tom Stallard

Daniel Ricciardo’s road to Formula 1

Like many of his colleagues, the Australian started his motorsport career in karting.

year Season 2005 Australian Formula Ford 2006 Asian Formula BMW 2007 Formula Renault 2008 Formula Renault Eurocup 2009 British Formula 3 Championship 2010 Formula Renault 3.5 2011 Formula Renault 3.5 2012 Formula 1

In 2012, Ricciardo began working with Torro Rosso (now Alpha Tauri). In 2014 he moved to Red Bull Racing. For the 2019 season, the Australian went to Renault, where he stayed for two years. He’s been driving a McLaren since 2021.



Daniel Ricciardo at his home Grand Prix. Aussie pleases the crowdPhoto: James Ross/D



An interview with Daniel Ricciardo

The interview was conducted before the start of the 2022 season.

Bild: Mr. Ricciardo, what are your goals for the new season? Last year I was able to win at Monza.

Daniel Ricciardo (32): I hope there will be two victories this year. Or more. But I’ll take it as it comes. I’ve already set goals in my head. But above all, I don’t want to have another difficult season like 2021. Because that was not an easy year despite the success of Monza. Looking at the results, I have to say there is still room for improvement in qualifying. It didn’t go well.

What do you take from last season?

I can still learn. You can also beat the lowest levels and that even after years in Formula 1, you still have to take other paths to be successful. Because if you don’t change and adapt, someone else will and will succeed.

So you never stop learning?

Yeah. Even on my retirement day, I wouldn’t be the perfect driver. But of course you also have to trust what you have learned in the past.

How is the new car going?

very good! I’ve never been so excited during the break and I’ve been looking forward to a new car. Once you get into the car, everything around you looks completely different. You are higher, the tires are bigger. This is a change. Visibility is limited, but I already felt comfortable on the right track. The car is noticeably heavier, which means that it will be difficult to control small movements on the track. This will be the area where you will notice the biggest teams in the race.

Does it help that you’ve been with McLaren for a year?

Yes, anyway. When I came to the factory for the first time in the new year in January, I immediately got into the simulator and got to work. You don’t have to get used to anything anymore, you know colleagues and processes. Getting to know a new team requires a lot of energy, which I was able to put in my pre-season. I hope I can adapt to the car more quickly. That took time last season.

what is your role? are you number two

No, there is no mode. There is no doubt that Lando has had a better season than me, except for the win at Monza. But this win was a big moment for the team and for me. That was the moment I showed McLaren why I was back at the time. And now the slogan is: New Car, New Daniel!