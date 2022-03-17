Formula 1 car advertisement

The McLaren MCL36 F1 will appear with the Android logo on the hood and Google Chrome colors on the wheel covers starting this weekend.

Marketing has always been a key point for tech giants to achieve Increase sales of their devices, though not ask Apple. Among all the major global smartphone manufacturers, Google It was Less publicity we’ve seen in all kinds of mediabut now the American giant had Idea to boost speed Chrom: An advertisement for a Formula 1 car.

Google has reached an agreement with McLaren Racing to advertise Formula 1 and MX Extreme E cars.

As the guys from GSMArena tell us McLaren Racing She recently posted a post on her official blog in which it is announced Cooperation agreement with Google for this year.

Thus, as confirmed by the Automotive Team in this entry on their website, as part of this agreement The Android logo will appear on the hood and chrome colors on the wheel covers In his Formula 1 car, a McLaren MCL36 F1, and in his MX Extreme E car. In the case of a Formula 1 car, these logos will appear on the same This weekend starts in conjunction with the Bahrain Grand PrixWhile the MX Extreme E will be showing off its new stickers From 2022 Island X Prix, which will take place in the first half of May.

In addition, the Google logo will also appear on the hands of the Formula 1 team drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardoand my Extreme E pilots, Emma Gilmore and Tanner Fost The Mountain View-based brand will offer its products, including Android terminals and Chrome browser, so that the Formula 1 team can Perform all your trades during all sessions this weekend.

In connection with this agreement, Zach Brown, General Manager of McLaren Racing, stated that Your team will be better supported to focus on leadership performanceWhile Nicholas Drake, Vice President of Marketing at Google, explained that McLaren Racing Represents “the best of the department in terms of performance, inclusiveness and sustainability”.

