Former phoenix Felix Stiglitz is studying and now plays football in the USA

The linebacker, who last played with 1. FC Phönix Lübeck II and previously played with FC Dornbreite, talks about his new life in the United States and football style on the college team.

Lubeck. Midland in Michigan instead of Lübeck in Schleswig-Holstein: Felix Stiglitz has been studying and playing soccer in the United States since the summer. The 24-year-old has played for FC Dornbreite and 1. FC Phönix Lübeck For the past six weeks he has been wearing his boots away from European football: for the Northwood Timberwolves College team.

Felix Stiglitz aims for a master’s degree

Stieglitz was drawn to the United States for study reasons. “In the next two years, I will be doing my MBA, that is, in the field of business administration,” says central advocate who teaches at Northwood University. The university is about two hours from Detroit. Born in Lübeck, he lives in a house with three teammates near the university.

The former phoenix loves the multicultural group in the United States

His first impressions are very positive. “I really liked it. The people are all very friendly and helpful. We have ten different nationalities on our team, which makes teamwork and life very exciting,” says Stieglitz, who trained in his youth with TSV Kücknitz, TSV Siems, JFV Hanse Lübeck, VfB Lübeck and once Others JFV Hanse Lübeck. He then played for two years in the first team at Phönix Lübeck before moving to FC Dornbreite. From there he returned to the airport at Travemünder Allee in July 2020, where he joined the second team of Phönixer.

Lots of long balls in college football

What makes college football different from European football? “Football here is much more physical. Many teams play very “simple” football with a lot of long balls. Since our team has British coaches, we try to play football as we know it from Europe,” says the defender, who plays for his team in the American Football League Second Division (NCAA). “I would say that the strength of the league ranges from the top level to the level of the National League, although the level can vary widely.”

He suffered contact with his former teammates

At first he had to get used to life in the States, “which is a bit different here. University and football times are perfectly coordinated. Sometimes two distant games are combined so that we sleep in hotels for two or three days. And even the shortest flight Away from home takes three hours. But it’s fun and I’m excited to see what else awaits me in the next couple of years,” says Stieglitz, who remains in regular contact with former colleagues like Tom Meier (Eichholzer SV) and Lukas Lehwald-Kipp (Sereetzer SV). “I try to follow my old team’s games whenever I can,” he says.