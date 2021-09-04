Former national football coach of China – Klaus Schlapner against the Olympic District in Beijing

If you want to meet Klaus Schlapner, you have to go to the forest. Specifically, in an old forester’s house – in the middle of the vast Jägersburger Forest on the mountain road in southern Hesse. “And Bergstrasse, for me, is the case in the sandwich between the cities of Mannheim, Heidelberg, Darmstadt and Frankfurt – it’s the middle. And in every sandwich the best is always in the middle.”

The 81-year-old football teacher and chief electrician has long lived in the green center of Rhine-Main-Neckar. He was born a few kilometers from the house of the forester – in Lamberthem. Klaus Schleppner celebrated his greatest successes in the 1980s with traditional clubs Waldhof Mannheim and Darmstadt 98, which are only half an hour’s drive from here – before he went to China and became the national team coach there.

Under the influence of Helmut Kohl to China

Four decades ago, China was a football developing country. It was former chancellor Helmut Kohl who eventually backtracked on Schleppner’s commitment to China. Because in 1984, Cole asked Klaus Schlapner to take part in a three-week tournament in China with his successful team from Waldhof Mannheim.

Schlapner said in a Southern Hessian accent that the chancellor said nothing about the political and economic interests of the Federal Republic, but likely meant something: “He didn’t talk about it. With that sport, to present themselves somewhere. Yes, why do big companies do everything with athletes? – With their announcements etc. I don’t need to talk about it. This is just evolving. And if we had such delegations and the Chinese knew I was going as a guest, something completely different happened.”

A Chinese stadium named after Schlappner

To this day, Klaus Schlapner is regularly in China – there is even a stadium in the megacity of Quingdao named after him, and one of the universities awarded him an honorary doctorate. The regime’s attempts to monitor his wife and wife over the phone when he first began working as a national coach revealed the couple:

My wife noticed, and said to the translator: “Can anyone hear it? “The translator denied it. But Klaus Schlapner picked up the phone and addressed the supervisor directly: I said: Hello! I am very glad you are not alone. Yes, and so I say hi to the listener. We have a good time here with good people. And so on and on.”

The next day, his interpreter, Yang, spoke to him and asked if anything had happened. “So I said: Yang – the one who listened to me has his ears closed anyway, he probably won’t hear anything for a while. But that’s enough, I said. If you notice it again, pack us – my wife and 1. Then I will travel to Zurich, Not to Germany, but to Zurich, to FIFA and from FIFA and then to the DFB. After that I will try to get to Helmut Kohl. And then there was calm.”

Then the phone monitoring stopped abruptly, Klaus Schlapner confirms.

It brings nations together. There are talks going on.

Despite the suppression of Uyghurs, especially in the northwestern region of China’s Xinjiang, and the persecution of opponents, he considers boycotting the upcoming Winter Games wrong, individual politicians in this country and human rights activists argue. : “And I say to politicians: This is the event, no matter if it is in China or in Australia or in America or in England. It is a gathering of countries. There are talks there. Suddenly the competitors understand each other.”

The civilian population of China benefits above all from the good transportation infrastructure that is being created for the Games. In general, a qualified electrician sees the global trend towards building sports infrastructure in a way that can later be used for other purposes as positive. “Buildings are built in such a way that they can later be used as apartments or offices. That’s right.”

For decades, Klaus Schlaber has wished to create football stadiums in Germany where not only sports are played, but also where people live and work. In Darmstadt 98 he already had patrons in the 80s who wanted to make it happen. It failed because of the different landowners at Böllenfalltor.

It is absurd not to use the complex infrastructure around the stadiums six days out of seven days a week: the backs of the stands, parking spaces, and extensive traffic logistics. This idea is slowly starting to establish itself internationally – had Schlapner had it, she would have wished it had been a little faster.