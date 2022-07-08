Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed during a speech: his condition is “serious”

Shinzo Abethe former prime minister of Japan, was shot while giving a speech in the city of Nara.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Abe was giving a campaign speech on the street when he fell to the ground. A reporter for state-run NHK said a shot was heard and that Abe was bleeding when he was rescued.

(Kyodo News via The Associated Press)

The latest reports claim that Abby was shot in the back with a rifle. The police arrested the attacker and opened an investigation into what happened.

According to initial reports, Abe was taken to the hospital. A local fire department official, Makoto Morimoto, said the former authority He went into cardiorespiratory arrest after being shot, which means he was not breathing and his heart stopped while being airlifted to the county hospital.

The Japanese government confirmed that Abe’s condition was “serious”. The current Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has suspended all activities today as a result of the attack.

“The doctors are currently doing everything they can,” Kishida told reporters at his residence. “For now, I hope and pray that he survives this,” he added.

The former prime minister was taking part in an electoral campaign for the LDP for the July 10 parliament elections, according to the Mainichi newspaper.