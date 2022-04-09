Former Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda takes up a new position at the International Monetary Fund | Economie

Former Finance Minister Rodrigo Cerda has been selected to take up a position in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Finance Department from mid-May.

Former Finance Minister, Rodrigo Cerda, will take over as Head of Public Expenditure at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May. Nearly two months after leaving the government after the leadership change.

The newspaper “El Mercurio” reported that the economist obtained this position after participating in a selection process and will begin to exercise his duties at the International Monetary Fund as of May 16, and he will arrive in Washington a few days before.

Cerda was Minister of Finance in the second government of Sebastian Pinera, between January 2021 and March 2022, when he replaced Ignacio Briones, Who left La Moneda to start a failed presidential career.

Before becoming Minister of Finance, Cerda held the position of Director of Budget between 2018 (since the beginning of the Pinera government), and until December 2019. Then, in January 2020, he was appointed Director of Codelco, where he should be until March 2022., but was named to the Treasury .

In addition, he was recognized as the 2021 Economist by his peers, according to a survey conducted by the aforementioned media outlet.