Former Colombian President highlights the need to strengthen the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States

Buenos Aires: Former Colombian President Ernesto Samper emphasized in the Argentine capital that strengthening and institutionalizing the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (CELAC) is more necessary today than ever.

in statements latin pressThe lawyer, economist and politician considered the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the presidential elections in Brazil necessary to re-launch this regional integration mechanism.

Without a doubt, he said, it is essential that Lula win so that cooperation and unity can be reactivated.

He also mentioned that by the end of this year, during the Summit of Heads of State of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, there may be announcements about the process of institutionalizing that body, the only one that includes all the countries of the region.

The day before, Samper participated in an international symposium of this entity in Buenos Aires, which was attended by the presidents and leaders of about thirty countries.

Speaking at the meeting, he called for CLAC to have technical support, funding and its own structure that would allow it to represent its members and make joint decisions.

We must revitalize the Union of South American Nations and achieve synchronization, as is the case with other subregional mechanisms. He explained that we need an empowered CELAC, with a Secretary-General, who acts as a Latin American advisor abroad and is able to develop sectoral agendas internally.

In the current context, we need to be representative, integrating and responsive to Latin America. We hope to relaunch CELAC this year, he said.

On the other hand, he highlighted the decision of the new Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, to resume commitments to negotiate with the National Liberation Army over peace in his country.

We thank countries such as Cuba and Norway that have reiterated their willingness to continue accompanying the peace process in Colombia, he said. (PL)